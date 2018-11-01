Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Wellness & Beauty

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Wellness & Beauty categories!

BEST ACUPUNCTURIST

Platinum – Dr. Michelle Iona, DACM, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture

Gold – Kathleen Yoneyama M.S, L.Ac

Silver – Peter Scolaro, L.Ac

Bronze – Rachel Reich

BEST BARBER SHOP

Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters

Gold – Love Lane Barber Shop

Silver – Mario’s Barber Shop

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall

Gold – Dr. Christopher Nelson

Silver – Steven Chierchie

BEST COSMETIC & LASER TREATMENTS

Platinum – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele

BEST DAY SPA

Platinum – Spa Bellezza

Gold – Spa and Salon at East Wind

Silver – Eastern Sun Holistic Health

BEST DENTIST

Platinum – Shoreline Family Dentistry

Gold – Dr. Sciotto

Silver – PURE DENTAL

Bronze – Bella Smiles Cosmetic and Family Dentistry

BEST DERMATOLOGIST

Platinum – Dr. Antoinette Notaro

BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER

Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.

Gold – Dr. Camile Gooden

Silver – Dr. Bellamy Brook of The Medical Home

Bronze – Dr. Michael Catapano

BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Bodyrite training

Gold – Greg Trent

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – Steve Tria at CrossFit Impervious

BEST GROUP TRAINER

Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training

Gold – Joanna / Maximus

Silver – BodySmart Studio

Bronze – Jabs

BEST HAIR COLORIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Salon

Gold – Camille Rienecker at Trendsetters

Silver – Kyla King at Trendsetters

Bronze – Raquel at Gabriel Loren

BEST HAIR SALON

Platinum – Bliss Hair Studio

Gold – Village Hair Studio

Silver – Trendsetters by Camille Hair Salon

Bronze – Salon 48

BEST HAIR STYLIST

Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Salon

Gold – Camille Rienecker at Trendsetters

Silver – Salon 48

Bronze – Rebecca Sickler

BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM

Platinum – CrossFit Impervious

Gold – Bodyrite training

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – BodySmart Studio

BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST

Platinum – Kara Manwaring at Trendsetters

Gold – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza

Silver – Vivian at Nails By Vivian

Bronze – Kyla King at Trendsetters

BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST

Platinum – Ummassage

Gold – Courtney Crowley

Silver – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT

Bronze – Spa Bellezza

BEST NAIL SALON

Platinum – Trendsetters by Camille Nail Salon

Gold – Nails by Vivian Nail Salon

Silver – Epic Nail Salon

BEST NUTRITIONIST

Platinum – Paige Romanowski, CPT of BodyRite Training

Gold – Healing Points Acupuncture

Silver – Dr. Sears

BEST ORTHODONTIST

Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics

BEST PERSONAL TRAINER

Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training

Gold – BodySmart Studio

Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS

Bronze – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training

BEST PHARMACY

Platinum – Cutchogue Drug Store

Gold – Colonial Drugs & Surgicals

Gold – Walgreens

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Platinum – Scott Czujko

Gold – Peter Johnstone

Silver – Courtney Crowley

Bronze – Saundra Perry

Bronze – Maximum Performance

BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – JabsPilates Instructor

Gold – Terry Walker at North Fork Fun & Fitness

Silver – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling

BEST SENIOR CARE

Platinum – Comfort Keepers

Gold – At Home Services

BEST SPIN CLASS

Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus

Gold – Michelle Fevola at JABS

Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS

Bronze – Rachel Goodale at Aerial Fitness

BEST TRX TRAINER

Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training

Gold – BodySmart Studio

Silver – Jabs

Bronze – East End Core Fitness – Carrie Rittberg & Jackie Glass

BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR

Platinum – Sam of Bodyrite Training

Gold – Jen Conway at JABS

Silver – Becky Rosko

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Platinum – JabsYoga Studio

Gold – Recess Greenport

Gold – North Fork Fun-N-Fitness

Gold – Peconic River Yoga

Silver – The Giving Room

Bronze – The North Fork Yoga Shala

BEST ZUMBA

Platinum – Jabs Zumba

Gold – Julio Usma at Maximus