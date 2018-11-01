Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: North Fork Wellness & Beauty

You cast your votes. We tallied them up. And now—drum roll, please—we present to you the winners of the Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 contest! Below, you’ll find all the winning businesses and personalities in the various North Fork Wellness & Beauty categories!
Dan’s Best of the Best 2018 Winners: South Fork Wellness & Beauty
BEST ACUPUNCTURIST
Platinum – Dr. Michelle Iona, DACM, L.Ac., Healing Points Acupuncture
Gold – Kathleen Yoneyama M.S, L.Ac
Silver – Peter Scolaro, L.Ac
Bronze – Rachel Reich
BEST BARBER SHOP
Platinum – Main Street Hair Cutters
Gold – Love Lane Barber Shop
Silver – Mario’s Barber Shop
BEST CHIROPRACTOR
Platinum – Dr. Richard Hall
Gold – Dr. Christopher Nelson
Silver – Steven Chierchie
BEST COSMETIC & LASER TREATMENTS
Platinum – Dr. Judy A. Emanuele
BEST DAY SPA
Platinum – Spa Bellezza
Gold – Spa and Salon at East Wind
Silver – Eastern Sun Holistic Health
BEST DENTIST
Platinum – Shoreline Family Dentistry
Gold – Dr. Sciotto
Silver – PURE DENTAL
Bronze – Bella Smiles Cosmetic and Family Dentistry
BEST DERMATOLOGIST
Platinum – Dr. Antoinette Notaro
BEST GENERAL PRACTITIONER
Platinum – Dr. Lilly Steel, M.D.
Gold – Dr. Camile Gooden
Silver – Dr. Bellamy Brook of The Medical Home
Bronze – Dr. Michael Catapano
BEST GROUP / PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Bodyrite training
Gold – Greg Trent
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – Steve Tria at CrossFit Impervious
BEST GROUP TRAINER
Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training
Gold – Joanna / Maximus
Silver – BodySmart Studio
Bronze – Jabs
BEST HAIR COLORIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Salon
Gold – Camille Rienecker at Trendsetters
Silver – Kyla King at Trendsetters
Bronze – Raquel at Gabriel Loren
BEST HAIR SALON
Platinum – Bliss Hair Studio
Gold – Village Hair Studio
Silver – Trendsetters by Camille Hair Salon
Bronze – Salon 48
BEST HAIR STYLIST
Platinum – Ladan Shalom-Murray of Bliss Hair Salon
Gold – Camille Rienecker at Trendsetters
Silver – Salon 48
Bronze – Rebecca Sickler
BEST HEALTH CLUB / GYM
Platinum – CrossFit Impervious
Gold – Bodyrite training
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – BodySmart Studio
BEST MANICURIST / PEDICURIST
Platinum – Kara Manwaring at Trendsetters
Gold – Elicia Minogue of Spa Bellezza
Silver – Vivian at Nails By Vivian
Bronze – Kyla King at Trendsetters
BEST MASSAGE THERAPIST
Platinum – Ummassage
Gold – Courtney Crowley
Silver – Linda Ann Knoernschild, LMT
Bronze – Spa Bellezza
BEST NAIL SALON
Platinum – Trendsetters by Camille Nail Salon
Gold – Nails by Vivian Nail Salon
Silver – Epic Nail Salon
BEST NUTRITIONIST
Platinum – Paige Romanowski, CPT of BodyRite Training
Gold – Healing Points Acupuncture
Silver – Dr. Sears
BEST ORTHODONTIST
Platinum – Bach & Grazina East End Orthodontics
BEST PERSONAL TRAINER
Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training
Gold – BodySmart Studio
Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS
Bronze – Michael Carrozza of BodyRite Training
BEST PHARMACY
Platinum – Cutchogue Drug Store
Gold – Colonial Drugs & Surgicals
Gold – Walgreens
BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST
Platinum – Scott Czujko
Gold – Peter Johnstone
Silver – Courtney Crowley
Bronze – Saundra Perry
Bronze – Maximum Performance
BEST PILATES INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – JabsPilates Instructor
Gold – Terry Walker at North Fork Fun & Fitness
Silver – Claudia Matles Yoga, Pilates & Health Counseling
BEST SENIOR CARE
Platinum – Comfort Keepers
Gold – At Home Services
BEST SPIN CLASS
Platinum – Brianna Sweeney at Maximus
Gold – Michelle Fevola at JABS
Silver – Jill Schroeder at JABS
Bronze – Rachel Goodale at Aerial Fitness
BEST TRX TRAINER
Platinum – Drew Kelly of BodyRite Training
Gold – BodySmart Studio
Silver – Jabs
Bronze – East End Core Fitness – Carrie Rittberg & Jackie Glass
BEST YOGA INSTRUCTOR
Platinum – Sam of Bodyrite Training
Gold – Jen Conway at JABS
Silver – Becky Rosko
BEST YOGA STUDIO
Platinum – JabsYoga Studio
Gold – Recess Greenport
Gold – North Fork Fun-N-Fitness
Gold – Peconic River Yoga
Silver – The Giving Room
Bronze – The North Fork Yoga Shala
BEST ZUMBA
Platinum – Jabs Zumba
Gold – Julio Usma at Maximus