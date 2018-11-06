Diddy Skydives Onto Playboy Mansion Grounds for His 49th Birthday

Sean “Diddy” Combs celebrated his 49th birthday by jumping out of a plane and landing on the grounds of Playboy Mansion.

On November 4, the East Hampton resident’s birthday, he posted an Instagram video showing him getting suited up in a custom-made NASA space suit. Diddy explained that skydiving is something he wanted to do while visiting Dubai earlier this year but was unable to. He vowed that he’d accomplish the goal for his birthday. Diddy explained to Will Smith, who bungee jumped into the Grand Canyon for his 50th in September, that seeing him jump, really inspired him to jump as well, even though the rapper had already scheduled his own plummet down to the Earth.

In the video, Diddy laid out the schematics for this very special birthday celebration. “So, I’m going to jump out a plane, and I’m going to attempt to land two houses away in the backyard of the Playboy Mansion, okay?” Diddy said. “I’m living my best life. I’m gonna tell y’all to make sure y’all vote. Say a little prayer for me right now. I’m about to go up in the air.”

People took screenshots of his Instagram story following his journey to the skies and back. The stories followed Diddy from the car ride to the skydiving location, where he sang “I believe I can Fly” by R. Kelly while being strapped into his parachute. Another showed him eagerly sitting in the plane waiting to jump.

Diddy posted an Instagram video of him smoothly landing in the backyard of the Playboy mansion strapped to his instructor. Diddy laid there on the grass cheering while his friends and family crowded him in celebration. Breathless and exhilarated by the experience, Diddy cheered, “I was actually flying!” on his Instagram story.

Many artists, including Nicki Minaj, Justin Timberlake, Fergie, Jamie Foxx and Justine Skye wished the rapper a very happy birthday.