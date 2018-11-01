East End Kids Event Highlights: November 1–6, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 1–6, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Day of the Dead Celebration

November 1, 4 p.m.

Families can join in the celebratory fun and festivities of the Day of the Dead (known as Día de Muertos in Spanish). This cherished holiday is observed in Mexico from October 31 through November 2 to remember and honor the lives of family members who have passed on. Enjoy sugar skulls, bread of the dead, music, flowers and dancing. Free admission.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm Fall Festival

November 2–4, 8 a.m.–6:30 p.m.

Take a ride on the hay wagon, ride the mini train, peruse the local produce shop or visit the farm animals, all while enjoying live music. Learn fun facts in the restoration schoolhouse and stop by the old-fashioned church. The little ones can enjoy the pedal tractors, corncrib and kiddie maze. Don’t forget to pick a pumpkin to take home. Admission is $5.

Gabrielsen’s Country Farm, 200 Herricks Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3259, gabrielsenscountryfarm.com

Autumn Nature Storytime with Eleni

November 3, 10 a.m.

Autumn is a magical time of year. The leaves change colors and fall from the trees, and the air gets cooler and crisper. Join Eleni as she speaks about nature’s most precious secret: hibernation preparation. Come and listen about the wonders on a cool Autumn morning. Admission is $15, $10 for kids. For kids ages 3–5.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Enchanted Forest Trail

November 3, Noon–2:30 p.m.

The day to celebration ghouls and ghosts has come and gone; now it’s time for fall enchantment. Follow your guide through forest trails to meet whimsical, fun and educational characters. In addition, the parking lot will be full of games and activities. You can even join the fun in costume! For kids ages 2–7, accompanied by an adult. Admission is $10.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Amaryllis Workshop

November 6, 4 p.m.

What is an Amaryllis? It’s a beautiful plant with white, pink or red flowers and strap-like leaves. And now you can have your very own. For grades K–3rd, each child will learn, listen to a story and receive their own amaryllis bulb, pot, soil and pamphlets about caring for their bulb that they will take home with them. The amaryllis bulb may bloom just in time for the Hanukkah or Christmas Holiday! Limited space available, so please register in advance. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org