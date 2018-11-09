East End Kids Event Highlights: November 10–14, 2018

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, November 10–14, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Owl Prowl

November 10, 4:30 p.m.

Did you know that owls are most vocal and active at sundown? Come learn more about these storied birds and have a chance to hear and possibly see screech owls. Bring binoculars and a flashlight to help you in the search for these nocturnal creatures, led by bird expert Tom Damiani. This event is for adults and children 12 and up. Free admission.

Mashomack Preserve, 79 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-4219, shelterislandchamber.org

Food Cornucopia

November 10, 3 p.m.

Your kids may struggle to pronounce it, but making their own bite-size cornucopia may become their new favorite fall activity. Grades K–3 are invited to create a colorful snack out waffle cones and fruit. Registration is required. Admission is free.

Westhampton Free Library, 7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Family Apple Pie Fun with the Baking Coach

November 10, 3 p.m.

Bring a rolling pin and the Montauk Library will provide the rest needed for your family to bake an apple pie. Each family will get to bring a pie home to enjoy together. Space is limited and registration is required. Admission is free.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Autumn Reflections on Nature: Poems & Short Readings for the Entire Family

November 10, 4 p.m.

There’s no better time to appreciate nature than in autumn. The Quogue Wildlife Refuge invites children of all ages to appreciate an afternoon of fireside poetry reading in the Nature Center. Bring a poem of your own, a favorite by someone else, or a very short essay to read; or just enjoy a warm winter respite. The topic is “Celebrating Nature and our Local Environment.” Cookies and tea will be served at the event. Admission is free.

Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Give Thanks and Stories

November 14, 11:30 a.m.

Children ages 2–4 can come and learn the meaning of thankfulness—and just in time for Thanksgiving. Come to the library and listen to Thanksgiving stories, and then make a festive craft to take home with you. Caregivers must be in attendance. Admission is free.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org