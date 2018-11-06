Treat a Vet to One of These Great East End Veterans Day 2018 Events

Veterans Day, originally Armistice Day, originated on November 11, 1919, to mark the one-year anniversary of World War I’s conclusion. It became a national holiday in 1938, one in which Americans honor our living veterans and pay respects to our fallen heroes. There may not be any living WWI veterans left to celebrate with, but most of us know at least one veteran who served in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq or any of the other wars America has been involved with throughout the 21st century. Why not spend some quality time with a veteran—be it your grandparent, parent, sibling or neighbor—this week? The East End has several great events that aim to honor these brave men and women for their awe-inspiring service to our country. If you meet any other veterans while attending these fun happenings, make sure to offer them a respectful salute.

Nurses at the Front in World War II

November 7, Noon

This presentation, led by Patricia Del Giorno, highlights nurses in three major combat zones: Manila, Bataan, and Corregidor. The presentation will also include film clips of interviews with a number of these heroic women recounting their experiences in the field, as prisoners of war and in their post-war homecoming. Come learn about these unsung heroes of war. Admission is free.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-2494, myrml.org

Veterans Tribute

November 7, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy a selection of patriotic songs performed by pianist Daniel Keys while listening to patriotic speeches by the author of Stay the Rising Sun Phil Keith, Riverhead Moose Lodge trustee Bill Meyer, Women of the Moose recorder Nancy Foth and former Sergeant Paul Baldassano. Complimentary refreshments will be served, and additional sweets and books available will be available for purchase. Free admission, but registration is required.

North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Veterans Resources Fair

November 8, 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Over 25 organizations local organizations dedicated to helping veterans and their families will gather to offer useful information about their programs and aid. Attendees include the Armed Forces Services Corp., Hope for the Warriors, Paws of War, Northport VA and Services for the UnderServed. The event is free and open to the public.

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Boulevard, Centereach. 631-585-9393, mcplibrary.org

A Salute to Our Hampton Bays Veterans

November 8, Noon

The Hampton Bays Library hosts its 5th annual salute to local veterans. Hear them share their stories and show off their war-time memorabilia. Also, be sure to check out the Veteran’s display in the downstairs lobby, on loan from The Hampton Bays Historical and Preservation Society. Veterans and their families will be served lunch donated by Panera Bread. Admission is free.

Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Veterans Gathering: Lunch and Film

November 8, 1-4 p.m.

The Quogue Library offers a lunch and film get together for East End veterans and their families. The film, Paths of Glory (1957) focuses on WWI soldiers who refuse to obey a reckless—downright suicidal—mission and must suffer the consequences. Admission is free.

Quogue Library, 90 Quogue Street, Quogue. 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Veterans Day Live Music

November 10–12, times vary

Jason’s Vineyard has three days of smooth jams planned for Veterans Day weekend. On Saturday from 1:30–5:30 p.m., Michael Tesler, aka Acoustic Mike T, performs a special set influenced by his uncle, Latin music legend Johnny Pacheco. Matt and Andrew Como, aka The Como Brothers, take to the stage on Sunday from 1:30–5:30 p.m. These singer-songwriters have gained notoriety for their heartfelt lyrics and original music, combining a pop rock easy listening sound with a blues vibe. The Double A Duo, aka Ahmad Ali Duo, is made up of Ali and Keith Hurrell. They’ll perform their mix of smooth jazz, cool blues and party music on Monday from noon–4 p.m.

Jason’s Vineyard, 1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com