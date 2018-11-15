Hamptons Event Highlights: November 15–18, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 15–18, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Girls Night Out

November 16, 7 p.m.

Support The Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital by dressing head-to-toe in pink—a grand prize will be awarded to the wildest outfit—and heading to Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa for a night of wine, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, raffles, balloon boys, psychic readings, spa pampering, music, dancing and more. The night is hosted by TV personality Jason Galka, with entertainment provided by DJ Roggie Rog.

Free Hampton Jitney transportation is available from as far west as Hampton Bays. Reservations can be made by calling the number below. For information on spa treatments, call Gurney’s at 631-668-1892. Tickets start at $45 in advance, $60 at the door.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa, 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-726-8715, cwcshh.org

The Rime

November 15, 7:30 p.m.

The White Room Gallery in Bridgehampton presents a vastly different genre of art at The Stephen Talkhouse. The Rime is a one-man show based on the poem “The Rime of the Ancient Mariner” and stars master of New York theater Gabriel Portuondo as 10 characters. A portion of proceeds benefits Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue. Tickets $25–$30.

The Stephen Talkhouse, 161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

“Fall Art Show” Closing Reception

November 16, 4 p.m.

The Southampton Artists Association’s stunning Fall Art Show at Southampton Cultural Center’s Levitas Center for the Arts is coming to a close. This is your last chance to admire more than 125 works of art, including paintings, photographs, watercolors, drawings, sculptures, mixed media and other media. Bin items are also for sale. Free admission.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, southamptonartists.org

Film & Talk: Looking for Oum Kulthum

November 16, 6 p.m.

A film within a film, Shirin Neshat’s Looking for Oum Kulthum captures the plight of an Iranian artist/filmmaker living in exile, as she embarks on a project about the life and art of the legendary female singer of the Arab world Oum Kulthum. The screening is followed by a conversation with Neshat and co-director/writer Shoja Azari. Tickets $20.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Community Thanksgiving Concert

November 17, 7 p.m.

Experience an uplifting concert with an incredible gospel choir formed from members of King’s Chapel, the Basilica Choir, the Hand-Bell Choir from the First Presbyterian Church and others from the local community as they offer their musical talents to celebrate Thanksgiving. This annual November highlight is free and open to all.

Basilica of the Sacred Hearts, 168 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-0097 ext. 0

Author Event: David Kastan On Color

November 18, 3 p.m.

We live in a world oversaturated with vivid colors that define our psychological and social existence. In On Color, David Kastan and Stephen Farthing examine the various ways colors have shaped and continue to shape our imaginations. Kastan will speak on these topics in a free author event. Registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

The Joelle Lurie Trio

November 18, 3 p.m.

With jazz vocalist and singer-songwriter Joelle Lurie, Ben Gallina on guitar and Nick Consol on piano, the trio masterfully displays an impressive range and grasp of emotion and lyrics, whether the song is an original from their debut album, a jazz standard or a reimagined pop cover. The event is free, but registration is required.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774 ext. 523, myrml.org