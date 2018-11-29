Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events in the Hamptons this weekend, November 29–December 3, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

The Hamptons Doc Fest

November 29–December 3, times vary

Formerly called the Hamptons Take 2 Documentary Film Festival, the five-day cinema extravaganza returns to Bay Street for its 11th year with all new, eye-opening documentaries. Learn about Edie Windsor’s fight for marriage equality, Tony-winning playwright Terrence McNally’s groundbreaking LGBTQ plays, Sammy Davis Jr.’s epic rise to stardom and much more. Tickets are $15.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-237-8055, hamptonsdocfest.com

“Meet Me in St. Louis”

November 29–December 1, 7 p.m.

Kick off the holiday season with the Long Island premiere of Joe Landry’s awe-inspiring live radio adaption of Meet Me in St. Louis, running through December 9 with performances at 7 p.m. Thursdays–Saturdays and at 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. The classic score includes “The Boy Next Door,” “The Trolley Song” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” Tickets are $25.

Southampton Cultural Center, 25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, scc-arts.org

“Cirque du Fabuleux”

November 30–December 2, 2 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.

Witness show-stopping dance numbers, fabulous drag, snake dancing, musical numbers, improv, sketch comedy and death-defying acts in the 21st installment of Our Fabulous Variety Show’s can’t-miss spectacular. See the breathtaking show at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday or catch a 2 p.m. matinee on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $15–$45.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-507-4603, ourfabulousvarietyshow.org

Maureen’s Haven Winter Benefit

December 1, 6 p.m.

Enjoy a charitable, fun-filled evening with light bites, fine wine, a silent auction and dancing to the tunes of DJ Michael and East End Entertainment. The Maureen’s Haven homeless outreach program protects less fortunate East Enders by providing shelter, supportive services and compassionate care for individuals in need. Tickets are $50.

Seasons of Southampton, 15 Prospect Street, Southampton. 631-727-6831, maureenshaven.com

Shop ’Til You Drop Gift Show

December 2, 10 a.m.–5 p.m.

Shop for jewelry, handmade knits, glass art, ornaments, essential oils, soaps, candles, baked goods and more to benefit Lucia’s Angels and the Coalition for Women’s Cancers at Stony Brook Southampton Hospital. Buy your loved ones thoughtful, handcrafted items while supporting these life-changing local organizations. Free admission.

Southampton Hospital’s Parrish Memorial Hall, 235 Herrick Road, Southampton. 631-726-8715, southamptonhospital.org

Three Short Films by Emily Anderson

December 2, 2:30 p.m.

Montauk filmmaker Emily Anderson screens three of her short films, including Only the Wind Is Listening, which was the winner of the Suffolk County Film Commission Next Exposure Grant at the 2018 Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF). After the screening, she and the star of her HIFF hit, Jennifer Ferrin, will conduct a Q&A. Free admission.

Montauk Library, 871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-1377, montauklibrary.org