Hamptons Subway Newsletter: Week of November 16–22, 2018

Week of November 16–22, 2018

Riders this past week: 17,411

Rider miles this past week: 83,412

DOWN IN THE TUBE

Singer and composer Paul McCartney was seen on the subway last Wednesday heading from East Hampton to Amagansett reading a book about Egypt. He has been urging Hamptons Subway to build a new station at the eastern end of East Hampton at Egypt Lane. To that end, he has named his new album Egypt Station in the hopes of making that happen. Also seen riding the subway this week were artist Lief Hope and former Town Supervisor Judy Hope. Also Alec Baldwin and Jay Leno.

A RE-ENACTMENT

It’s not often that actors perform on one of our subway platforms, but next Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, the local acting troupe East End Thespians will re-enact the first meeting between the Shinnecock Indian Nation chief and the arriving English settlers. It will take place on the Southampton Platform at 3 p.m. and will last about 20 minutes, during which time the Indians will present the settlers with a cooked turkey, corn and squash dinner and the English settlers will give the Indians their first firearms—six muskets and a single ball pistol. The public is welcome to watch from behind the turnstiles and trains will be halted for the 20 minutes this original playlet will take place. By the way, it is all done in pantomime and hand signals since the two sides would not be speaking the same language.

BLACK FRIDAY

Hampton Subway celebrates the first shopping day of Christmas by offering free passage through the turnstiles to anyone who dresses entirely in black.

ESCALATOR RACES

In celebration of the holiday season, Hamptons Subway’s new marketing director Pierre Casalone has announced a whole program which kicks off with the first annual Escalator Races for teens age 13 to 16 on November 22. Trophies will be awarded to the winners, whoever they are and no matter the age. As a matter of fact, everybody will be a winner.

Groups of 10 children at a time will race down the up escalator and back up the down escalator on the East Hampton, Bridgehampton, Sag Harbor, Southampton and Westhampton Beach steps for 15 minutes and may the kid who runs the farthest win. Judges will compare distances by cell phone. All kids wear ankle bracelets to keep it fair. Trophies will be awarded to the winners.

CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS

The subway system will be festooned with holiday decorations the night of November 30–December 1, and we hope they will all stay up through to the New Years Eve fireworks on December 31 with the simultaneous sounding of all the subway train horns wherever they are at midnight. Just keep the windows shut on the regular subway trains as they come through the stations so kids can’t reach out and tear the decorations down and short circuit all the lighting as happened last year.

This concludes the list of all festivities that will take place on the subway between now and January 2. Enjoy.

Oh and all the motormen will be dressed as Santa Claus from December 15 to December 24.

COMMISSIONER ASPINALL’S MESSAGE

I want to welcome everyone to this season on Hamptons Subway. All the above events are great promotions and if you are wondering about our Thanksgiving day turkey giveaway at the turnstiles we’ve held every year, the Suffolk County Board of Health has issued us summons about it for some reason last year and so instead the 5,000 turkeys will be given away by our Meals on Wheels contingent to food pantries in the area.

READ MORE HAMPTONS SUBWAY