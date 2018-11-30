Hugh Jackman Announces World Tour: The Man. The Music. The Show.

Forget action movies, Hugh Jackman just wants to sing. On November 29, the Hamptons regular announced his upcoming world tour, “The Man. The Music. The Show.”

The tour will kick off next year, showcasing his talent all over America, Europe, the United Kingdom and his beloved homeland, Australia. On November 29, Jackman told TODAY, that the tour will not only feature hit songs from his past work, such as The Greatest Showman and Les Misérables, but also some of his favorites from other Broadway shows and films, as well as personal stories, dancing and special surprise guests. While primarily a one-man show, he will be backed by a 26-piece orchestra and about 30 singers and dancers. This is the tour he’s always dreamed of doing, and despite a “self-indulgent” set list, he will make sure each night’s show features something unique and exciting.

As if we needed any more proof of his devotion to his craft, Jackman is already in intense training for “The Man. The Music. The Show.” He goes to dance rehearsal every Tuesday, from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and does daily vocal exercises in the shower at 6:30 a.m.—much to the annoyance of his children, Oscar and Eva. Too bad for them, the whole family will be traveling together for the summer tour.

Even when talking about fulfilling such a lifelong dream with the TODAY hosts, the Hamptons visitor couldn’t resist talking about his lovely wife Debra Lee-Furness, stressing that everything he wanted to include in the tour was run by her first. Jackman then threw in a shoutout for his wife’s birthday on November 30.

The tour begins next year on May 13 with 12 shows across Europe and the UK, followed by 24 shows in North America beginning on June 18. New Yorkers can see the show at Madison Square Garden on June 28–29. Tickets go on sale on Friday, December 7.

While the tour will offer a wide range of songs, The Greatest Showman track list is one the biggest selling points. The soundtrack went up to No.1 on Billboard’s 200 album chart a few weeks after coming out and is one of only seven to have spent more than 30 weeks in the Top 10. On December 4, Jackman will perform two songs from his upcoming tour in Rockefeller Plaza. What a wonderful holiday gift from the the greatest showman himself!