Meet Author Jonathan Santlofer at November 7 Writers Speak

The international bestselling author and artist Jonathan Santlofer will be the next guest of the fall Writers Speak Wednesdays series of free author talks at Stony Brook Southampton on Wednesday, November 7.

Santlofer is best known for his bestselling novel The Death Artist. His work also includes the novels Color Blind, The Killing Art, The Murder Notebook and Anatomy of Fear, which was nominated and won the Nero Award for best crime novel of 2009. The author’s most recent work,The Widower’s Notebook, was published by Penguin Random House Books this summer.

Within the past year he created and edited The New York Times Notable Book It Occurs To Me that I Am America, which includes a wide selection of original work by more than 50 well known authors and artists. He also edited and contributed to Inherit the Dead, a Lee Child novel, and was editor and contributor of LA NOIRE: The Collected Stories, and Akashic Books’ The Marijuana Chronicles. Additionally, Santlofer is co-editor, contributor and illustrator of the short story anthology The Dark End of the Street, a collection of fast-paced crime stories by top authors.

His stories have appeared in numerous collections, including The Rich & the Dead, edited by Nelson De Mille, New Jersey Noir, edited by Joyce Carol Oates, and Lawrence Block’s two bestselling anthologies, In Sunlight and In Shadow and Alive In Form and Color. His work has also appeared in various publications including Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine and The Strand Magazine.

Following Santlofer, the Writers Speak fall series will host Alison Fairbrother and Alexandra Scholldorf on November 28, and Lloyd Schwartz on December 5.

Writers Speak Wednesdays are free and open to the public beginning with a brief reception at 6:30 p.m.; readings at 7 p.m., followed by a Q&A and book signing. All programs will be held in Duke Lecture Hall on the first floor of Chancellors Hall at Stony Brook Southampton (39 Tuckahoe Road).

For more information, call 631-632-5030 or visit stonybrook.edu/southampton.