North Fork Event Highlights: November 2–7, 2018

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 2–7, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Dan’s Best of the Best Celebration Concert

November 2, 7:30 p.m.

Prepare to be blown away by legendary East End singer and New Life Crisis frontman Paul Mahos in his latest masterpiece performance, “Above and Beyond! A Galactic Journey of Legends.” Witness as he brings to life the biggest names in music—David Bowie, George Michael, Prince and many surprises—through the power of multimedia displays and vocals like you’ve never heard before.

Grab your tickets now and join in this monumental celebration of the East End, and all the people and businesses that make it the best of the best place to live and to visit year-round. In the spirit of honoring the East End’s best, a portion of ticket proceeds will benefit local veterans through the Riverhead VFW Post 2476 Van Rensselaer Skidmore.

General admission concert tickets are $25 or, if still available, $40 at the door. Use code BOTB for special two-person and four-person ticket packages available online at BOTBConcert.com. VIP Admission is $250 and includes a reserved table for four in the VIP Balcony plus an exclusive VIP gift bag and bottle of local wine.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. BOTBConcert.com

Greenport Gallery Walk

November 2, 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the immense talent on display at Greenport art galleries with a monthly self-guided tour. Explore a wide variety of breathtaking works, such as Sierra Siemer’s Ocellaris (pictured above) on display at VSOP Projects. Refreshments are available as visitors meet and converse with featured artists. A map of the tour’s nine galleries can be found on the Village website. Free.

Greenport Village, Main, South, Carpenter and Front Streets. greenportvillage.com

Long Island Comedy Festival

November 3, 8 p.m.

This special Long Island Comedy Festival production features an all-new lineup of hilarious comedians. Enjoy an evening of laughter and fun with the comedic stylings of Paul Anthony, Jamie Gravy, Talia Reese, Maria Walsh, Chris Roach, Michael Somerville and a few surprise guests. Tickets $39. A 6 p.m. wine tasting precedes the event, $20.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Live Music at Baiting Hollow

November 3–4, times vary

On Saturday from 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., Craig Rose performs classics by Billy Joel, Elton John, The Beatles, Journey and others. Then from 2–6 p.m., the Gissel Garcia Band covers top hits from the Latin, rock, reggae and funk genres. On Sunday from 2–6 p.m., sing-along to the soulful ballads of Rosalinda’s Guys. Free admission. Reservations required for buses and limos.

Baiting Hollow Farm Vineyard, 2114 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-369-0100, baitinghollowfarmvineyard.com

Observing Through Custer’s Telescopes

November 3, 7 p.m.

Take a guided tour of the expansive universe through the Custer Institute and Observatory’s state-of-the-art telescopes, from dusk to midnight every Saturday. View planets, stars and galaxies up above and tour Custer’s collection of meteorites, antique telescopes and much more down on Earth. No reservations needed. Admission is $5.

Custer Institute and Observatory, 1115 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-765-2626, custerobservatory.org

Veterans Tribute

November 7, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy patriotic songs with pianist Daniel Keys while listening to patriotic speeches by Stay the Rising Sun author Phil Keith, Riverhead Moose Lodge trustee Bill Meyer, Women of the Moose recorder Nancy Foth and former Sergeant Paul Baldassano. Light refreshments served. Additional sweets and books available for purchase. Free admission, but registration is required.

North Fork Chocolate Company, 740 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org