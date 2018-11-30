North Fork Event Highlights: November 30–December 2

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, November 30–December 2, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

23rd Annual Charles Dickens Festival

December 1–2, times vary

Port Jefferson magically transforms into a Dickensian era village with streets full of roaming characters such as Father Christmas, Dickens Mayor, Scrooge, the Town Crier and the beloved chimney sweeps. The weekend is loaded with activities, including street performances, sing-alongs, ice skating, St. Paul’s Lutheran Cookie Walk and more. Free admission.

Village of Port Jefferson, See website for map of venues. 631-473-4724, portjeff.com

The Brooklyn Bridge

November 30, 8 p.m.

Formed by the late, great Johnny Maestro and combining members of the Del-Satins and Long Island’s The Rhythm Method, The Brooklyn Bridge is known for their stellar harmonies and soaring melodies. Prepare to be blown away by the Long Island Music Hall of Fame pop doo-wop group. Restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $49–$59.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

8th Annual Wooden Wonderland

December 1, 10 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

This family-friendly holiday craft show and sale features local handmade wooden items as well as other local artisans’ wares, including scarves, ornaments, garden gnomes, candles and more. Educational live woodworking and woodcarving demonstrations take place all day. There’s something for everyone, so get ready for a fun day of holiday shopping. Free admission.

Suffolk County Historical Society Museum, 300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

Greenport Shellabration

December 1–2, noon–4 p.m.

This savory restaurant walk features the best in local shellfish, wine and beer. For two days, event wristbands grant access to premier culinary creations from Greenport’s leading chefs. Sales benefit Cornell Cooperative Extension Marine Program, specifically the Back to the Bays Initiative and Southold Project in Aquaculture Training. Weekend wristbands are $30.

Village of Greenport, See website for map of restaurants. shellabration.li

Holiday Shopping Party and Open House

December 1, 4 p.m.; December 2, 1 p.m.

On Saturday, shop for holiday goodies, enjoy refreshments and hear festive music in the Shelter Island Historical Society’s Havens Barn. On Sunday, take a picture with Santa, create holiday gifts and ornaments, sing along to folksy holiday music, see the Shelter Island School art show, drink hot cocoa and donate unwrapped toys to kids in need. Free admission.

Havens Barn, 16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org