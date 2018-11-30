The Scoop

Peconic Bay Medical Center Cuts the Ribbon on New Caregivers Center

See the photos of the gorgeous new space.

Barbara Lassen November 30, 2018

    The ceremonial red ribbon was cut to officially announce the opening of the new Caregiver Center

    Barbara Lassen
    The ceremonial red ribbon was cut to officially announce the opening of the new Caregiver Center

    The ceremonial red ribbon was cut to officially announce the opening of the new Caregiver Center

    Barbara Lassen
    The ceremonial red ribbon was cut to officially announce the opening of the new Caregiver Center

    A crowd assembled for the ribbon-cutting ceremony

    Barbara Lassen
    A crowd assembled for the ribbon-cutting ceremony

    Andrew J. Mitchell, President and CEO of PBMC

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrew J. Mitchell, President and CEO of PBMC

    Sherry Patterson-PBMC Board of Directors Chair, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    Barbara Lassen
    Sherry Patterson-PBMC Board of Directors Chair, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    The new Caregiver Center

    Barbara Lassen
    The new Caregiver Center

    Judith A. Jedlicka

    Barbara Lassen
    Judith A. Jedlicka

    PBMC ribbon-cutting ceremony and resource fair

    Barbara Lassen
    PBMC ribbon-cutting ceremony and resource fair

    A relaxation area in the Caregiver Center

    Barbara Lassen
    A relaxation area in the Caregiver Center

    Andrew J. Mitchell-President and CEO of PBMC, Judith A. Jedlicka

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrew J. Mitchell-President and CEO of PBMC, Judith A. Jedlicka

    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Judith A. Jedlicka, Dr. Maria Carney

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Judith A. Jedlicka, Dr. Maria Carney

    Samantha Vigliotta-VP, Foundation and External Affairs, Judith A. Jedlicka, Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care

    Barbara Lassen
    Samantha Vigliotta-VP, Foundation and External Affairs, Judith A. Jedlicka, Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care

    Breslynn Naso of Burner Law Group, Lauren McNamara of New Hope Rising

    Barbara Lassen
    Breslynn Naso of Burner Law Group, Lauren McNamara of New Hope Rising

    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-President and CEO of PBMC, Judith A. Jedlicka

    Barbara Lassen
    Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-President and CEO of PBMC, Judith A. Jedlicka

    Judy Doll-Town of Riverhead, Regina Savarese of Family Service League Caregiver Program

    Barbara Lassen
    Judy Doll-Town of Riverhead, Regina Savarese of Family Service League Caregiver Program

    Meghan Healy of LI Parent Care, Marie Rizzo of Bellhaven Center, Christine Livingston of Acadia

    Barbara Lassen
    Meghan Healy of LI Parent Care, Marie Rizzo of Bellhaven Center, Christine Livingston of Acadia

    Caitlin Saxtein-Speech Pathologist at PBMC, Catherine Haug-RN, BBMC

    Barbara Lassen
    Caitlin Saxtein-Speech Pathologist at PBMC, Catherine Haug-RN, BBMC

    Sherry Patterson-PBMC Board of Directors Chair, Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    Barbara Lassen
    Sherry Patterson-PBMC Board of Directors Chair, Tara Anglim-Director of Patient and Family Centered Care, Andrew J. Mitchell-PBMC President and CEO

    Julie Jenne of Utopia Home Care, Lori Maldauir of Dayhaven

    Barbara Lassen
    Julie Jenne of Utopia Home Care, Lori Maldauir of Dayhaven

    Andrea Borra and Jean McCoy welcomed guests to the ceremony

    Barbara Lassen
    Andrea Borra and Jean McCoy welcomed guests to the ceremony

    Peconic Bay Medical Center (PBMC) in Riverhead opened the doors of its Caregivers Center at a ribbon-cutting ceremony and resource fair on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, thanks to a generous donation from local philanthropist and member of PBMC’s Patient & Family Advisory Council Judith Jedlicka. Acknowledging the importance of family caretakers during the recovery period, the new center focuses on providing support services to those individuals.

    Making the donation in her father’s name, Jedlicka explains the need for such a center to exist and her personal reason for funding it, “The need for support for family caregivers was dramatized for me when I was in that role caring for my father. I spent long hours with him in hospitals during his battle with lung cancer, and during his periods at home I had to figure out how to find portable oxygen devices and other medical equipment for him.” She adds, “Those were daunting tasks for someone not familiar with healthcare organizations and without a ready-made support system…I know he would be thrilled and appreciate this gift in his name.”

    The new Caregivers Center, located just off the main lobby of PBMC, provides a comforting place for caregivers to relax and enjoy light refreshments between visits with hospitalized family members. It is also home to a team of volunteers that provide coaching and counseling. The center also serves as a referral for community-based resources that could be helpful for caregivers and patients returning home from the hospital.

    “The Caregivers Center helps us fulfill our mission to provide compassionate care for the entire family,” PBMC President and CEO Andrew Mitchell says. “It also helps us provide recognition to the family caregivers who for too long have been the unsung heroes of healthcare.”

    Patients and families can learn more about the Caregivers Center by calling 631-548-6259 or by visiting pbmchealth.org.

