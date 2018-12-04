Andrew Cuomo Elected as National Governors Association Vice Chair

Governor Andrew Cuomo doesn’t seem to be slowing down in his third term. In fact, the Southampton resident will be taking on even more responsibilities now that he’s been elected as Vice Chair of the National Governors Association (NGA).

The Democratic Governors Association (DGA), of which Cuomo serves as the Policy Chair, announced the decision on December 1. Governor Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island, who was elected as Chair of the DGA that same day, congratulated him on his new position and stated in the release, “The people of New York and the nation’s governors will be well served by his leadership and service to this bipartisan organization.” Currently, Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland, is the Vice Chair of the NGA and will serve through July 2019. Once Hogan’s term ends, Cuomo will step up to take his place.

“The NGA is a critical platform to bring together bipartisan views and forge a path forward for our country at a time of deep political divide,” Cuomo said in the release. “Today more than ever, states must lead the way advancing smart, effective policies and building a stronger future for the country.”

NGA leadership is determined on a politically rotating basis in order maintain the integrity of the bipartisanism the association was built on in 1908. Which is why Hogan, a Republican, is being succeeded by Cuomo, a Democrat. When the New Yorker steps in as Vice Chair, Democratic Governor Steve Bullock of Montana will step down as Chair in favor of a currently undecided Republican governor.

Working collectively with governors of the 55 states, territories and commonwealths, Cuomo will help identify and solve issues with public policy and governance at the state and national levels, and he is eager to get busy. “I look forward to working with governors nationwide to enact meaningful change for the entire country,” he stated in the release.

The governor may already be practicing such diplomacy as he met with President Donald Trump last week to discuss funding for The Hudson Tunnel Project, a plan to replace the rail tunnels below the Hudson River after they suffered significant damage from Hurricane Sandy. However, considering how open the governor has been with his harsh critiques of the president, it’s possible he may have to seek funding elsewhere.