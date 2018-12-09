Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper Return as CNN New Year’s Eve Hosts

The lovable duo is back! This year, Hamptonite Anderson Cooper and Shelter Island resident Andy Cohen will co-host CNN’s 11th New Year’s Eve live coverage from Times Square. This may be Cohen’s second biggest surprise this year, after being brought onstage to dance with the Backstreet Boys.

The two hosted our transition into 2018, so it’s only fitting that they lead us into the year’s end. After all, last year’s coverage was CNN’s highest rated New Year’s Eve special on record. As per tradition, the show will feature CNN correspondents and Hollywood Stars from across the nation and worldwide.

Never missing an opportunity to work together, the friends are more than excited for it. “Getting to ring in the New Year with Andy is a total joy, and I can’t wait for the big night!” Cooper said in the release.

The feeling is more than mutual for Cohen, “Who would’ve thought 25 years of friendship would lead to an almost-tradition of co-hosting New Year’s Eve on CNN!? I’m so excited to spend New Year’s with my friend again and promise not to complain about the bitter cold!”

The best friends just finished up their AC2 tour together, and if their Instagram accounts are any indication, they can’t get enough of each other’s company. On December 4, Cohen posted an Instagram photo of them side by side, complimenting each other with their red and blue suits. The caption reads, “We’re back! Thrilled to join AC in Times Square again this year to ring in the New Year on CNN!”

Cooper shared the sentiments on his own Instagram with the same glamorous photo captioned, “So happy that @bravoandy is back again with me this New Year’s Eve! Can’t Wait!” Those eager to witness one of the East End’s greatest bromances, rivaled only by Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake, can catch the livestream on Monday, December 31 from 8 p.m.–1:05 a.m. on CNN, the CNN website or the CNNgo app.