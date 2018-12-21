Andy Cohen Announces He Has a Baby on the Way

‘Tis the season for Shelter Islander Andy Cohen to become a father! On December 20, he announced his joyous news on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to a cheering audience.

Surrounded by beloved Real Housewives stars—Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards, Nene Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson and Ramona Singer—the host looked earnestly at the camera and made his heartwarming statement:

I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life. I overshare, and I expect everyone around me to do the same. And tonight I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan, in about six weeks’ time, I am going to become a father, thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future.

Having a family is something Cohen has wanted for a very long time, and he explained that while he may be getting into the game later than usual, he’s nothing short of grateful to experience fatherhood soon in what will be “the most rewarding chapter yet.” The next day, Cohen posted the clip to his Instagram account with three hearts in the caption that said more than enough.

Cohen ended his show wishing his audience a happy holiday and new year, adding that we’ll see him next on CNN’s live coverage of New Year’s Eve in Times Square. With the exciting broadcast with co-host Anderson Cooper fast-approaching, Cohen posted a video of himself, dressed in a silk robe, walking around the CNN studio seemingly convinced that he’s now a part of the CNN family. Cooper tried fruitlessly to set him straight, but no doubt found the scene—including Chris Cuomo doing chin-ups in the background—quite hilarious.