Stay Home with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Takeout Restaurants

Cooking for the holidays is liable to take a lot out of anyone—and it’s even harder if family is visiting beyond the big dates. Finding an excellent takeout restaurant, beyond the usual Chinese or fast food, on the East End can be a lifesaver for a host while also making you a hero to your guests.

Reliable Dan’s Papers readers voted for their favorite Hamptons and North Fork takeout restaurants, among many other categories, in our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and came up with some surprising and stupendous results! Any one would make a great workday lunch, breakfast in a hurry or even a big meal for you, family and friends.

Look no further than the list below to find takeout restaurants in both the Hamptons and North Fork. There’s a wide variety of options—all of them vouched for by the community—to sate even the most choosy eater’s palate. Whether you and your guests enjoy Indian cuisine, deli sandwiches, BBQ, bountiful breakfasts, seafood dishes or creative burgers, this list will deliver. Literally.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Saaz

1746 County Road 39, Southampton

631-259-2222, saazsouthampton.com

Gold

Harbor Market & Kitchen

184 Division Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

Silver

Boom Burger

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach

631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

Bronze

John’s Drive-In

695 Montauk Highway, Montauk

631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum

North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse

1 Sound Road, Wading River

631-886-2220, northforkbbq.com

Gold

Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch

43715 County Road 48, Southold

631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

Silver

Maple Tree

820 West Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com

Bronze

Braun Seafood to Go

30840 Main Road, NY Route 25, Cutchogue

631-734-5550, braunseafood.com/seafood_takeout.html