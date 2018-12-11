Blog Du JourDan's North Fork

Stay Home with Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Takeout Restaurants

What better way is there to serve guests during the holiday break?

Dan's Best of the Best December 11, 2018
Food in various takeout containers on blue background
Photo: serezniy/123RF

Cooking for the holidays is liable to take a lot out of anyone—and it’s even harder if family is visiting beyond the big dates. Finding an excellent takeout restaurant, beyond the usual Chinese or fast food, on the East End can be a lifesaver for a host while also making you a hero to your guests.

Reliable Dan’s Papers readers voted for their favorite Hamptons and North Fork takeout restaurants, among many other categories, in our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and came up with some surprising and stupendous results! Any one would make a great workday lunch, breakfast in a hurry or even a big meal for you, family and friends.

Look no further than the list below to find takeout restaurants in both the Hamptons and North Fork. There’s a wide variety of options—all of them vouched for by the community—to sate even the most choosy eater’s palate. Whether you and your guests enjoy Indian cuisine, deli sandwiches, BBQ, bountiful breakfasts, seafood dishes or creative burgers, this list will deliver. Literally.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Saaz
1746 County Road 39, Southampton
631-259-2222, saazsouthampton.com

Gold
Harbor Market & Kitchen
184 Division Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

Silver
Boom Burger
85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach
631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

Bronze
John’s Drive-In
695 Montauk Highway, Montauk
631-668-5515, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

NORTH FORK

Platinum
North Fork Bacon and Smokehouse
1 Sound Road, Wading River
631-886-2220, northforkbbq.com

Gold
Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch
43715 County Road 48, Southold
631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.com

Silver
Maple Tree
820 West Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-2819, mapletreebbq.com

Bronze
Braun Seafood to Go
30840 Main Road, NY Route 25, Cutchogue
631-734-5550, braunseafood.com/seafood_takeout.html

