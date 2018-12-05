For many Hamptons and North Fork residents and visitors, wine and spirits are an integral part of the holiday season. We enjoy champagne on New Year’s Eve; rum, brandy or bourbon in Christmas egg nog; Chanukah wine; and a variety of other libations to help celebrate or soften the hard edges of difficult family gatherings.

A visit to a quality local wine and liquor store should provide everything one needs to make it through the highs and lows of the season. If you don’t want to make multiple stops to fulfill all these needs, it’s important to find a good shop with a helpful staff and a fully stocked selection of both wines and spirits.

Thankfully, Dan’s Papers readers voted for their favorites in our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and each of the Hamptons and North Fork Wine & Liquor Stores winners below is a sure bet when it comes to knowledge and offerings. Drop by any of these excellent shops, ask questions and say hello from Dan’s!

Holiday cheer should be just a short drive away. Just make sure you’re not behind the wheel when you imbibe and celebrate during the special days ahead.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS

Platinum

Towne Cellars Wine & Liquors

460 County Road 111, Manorville

631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Gold

Bottle Hampton

850 County Road 39, Southampton

631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Silver

Wines by Morrell

74 Montauk Highway #5, East Hampton

631-324-1230

Bronze

Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits

46 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-728-8595

NORTH FORK

Platinum

Wines By Nature

5768 Route 25A, Wading River

631-886-2800, winesbynatureny.com

Gold

Michael’s Liquor Store

802 E. Main Street, Riverhead

631-727-7410, michaelsliquors.com

Silver (tie)

Peconic Liquor Store

31435 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-734-5859

Silver (tie)

Greenport Wine and Spirits

31435 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-477-6701, greenportwineandspirits.com

Bronze

Wine Mart Fine Wine & Spirits

757 Old Country Road, Riverhead

631-208-8231