Find Holiday Cheer at Dan’s Best Hamptons and North Fork Wine & Liquor Stores

Our 2018 winners have the knowledge and stock to provide for all your seasonal needs.

Dan's Best of the Best December 5, 2018
For many Hamptons and North Fork residents and visitors, wine and spirits are an integral part of the holiday season. We enjoy champagne on New Year’s Eve; rum, brandy or bourbon in Christmas egg nog; Chanukah wine; and a variety of other libations to help celebrate or soften the hard edges of difficult family gatherings.

A visit to a quality local wine and liquor store should provide everything one needs to make it through the highs and lows of the season. If you don’t want to make multiple stops to fulfill all these needs, it’s important to find a good shop with a helpful staff and a fully stocked selection of both wines and spirits.

Thankfully, Dan’s Papers readers voted for their favorites in our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best contest, and each of the Hamptons and North Fork Wine & Liquor Stores winners below is a sure bet when it comes to knowledge and offerings. Drop by any of these excellent shops, ask questions and say hello from Dan’s!

Holiday cheer should be just a short drive away. Just make sure you’re not behind the wheel when you imbibe and celebrate during the special days ahead.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS

Platinum
Towne Cellars Wine & Liquors
460 County Road 111, Manorville
631-874-0451, townecellarswines.com

Gold
Bottle Hampton
850 County Road 39, Southampton
631-353-3313, bottlehampton.com

Silver
Wines by Morrell
74 Montauk Highway #5, East Hampton
631-324-1230

Bronze
Hampton Bays Wine & Spirits
46 E. Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-728-8595

NORTH FORK

Platinum
Wines By Nature
5768 Route 25A, Wading River
631-886-2800, winesbynatureny.com

Gold
Michael’s Liquor Store
802 E. Main Street, Riverhead
631-727-7410, michaelsliquors.com

Silver (tie)
Peconic Liquor Store
31435 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-734-5859

Silver (tie)
Greenport Wine and Spirits
31435 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-477-6701, greenportwineandspirits.com

Bronze
Wine Mart Fine Wine & Spirits
757 Old Country Road, Riverhead
631-208-8231

