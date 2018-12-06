North Fork Event Highlights: December 7–9, 2018

Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, December 7–9, 2018. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
Sinatra Birthday Bash
December 8, 8 p.m.

Celebrate what would’ve been Ol’ Blue Eyes’ 103rd birthday with a massive party, featuring local wine, energetic dancing and a collection of Sinatra’s greatest hits performed by the 19-piece New Millennium Big Band Orchestra. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., so you can hit the dance floor as soon as the show starts. Tickets are $39–$49.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Greenport Gallery Walk
December 7, 6–9 p.m.

Join the North Fork art community for the last gallery walk of the year. The village will be decked out for the holidays as visitors meet and converse with featured artists. Explore works in nine galleries—including the featured art on display at Greenport Harbor Brewery Gallery—as well as unique crafts, artisanal jewelry, collectibles and more. Free admission.

Greenport Village, Main, South, Carpenter and Front Streets. greenportvillage.com

Cutchogue Holiday House Tour
December 8, 11 a.m.—3:30 p.m.

Spread joy and cheer with friends and family this holiday season by wining and dining your way through five stunning properties, tasting local delicacies at each stop. Seasonal gifts will be available, and a portion of the ticket proceeds will go toward stocking the shelves of local food pantries. There will also be a collection box for Toys for Tots. Tickets are $79.

Cutchogue, Four Cutchogue inns and The Old House. 631-734-8282, cutchogueholidayhousetour.com

Soweto Gospel Choir
December 8, 7 p.m.

Hear the voices of South Africa soar in celebration of the holiday season, the late Nelson Mandela and the inspirational power of African Gospel music. Witness the improvised dancing, live percussion, rich harmonies and uplifting performance that have earned this choir two Grammys, an Emmy and many other awards. Tickets are $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Bivalvus Day
December 9, 4 p.m.

Learn about new methods of healing the Peconic Estuary and enjoy the raw bar and cocktails provided by Little Creek Oyster Farm & Market. Hear presentations from the Cornell Cooperative Extension and the Noank Aquaculture Cooperative and see state-of-the-art scientific sampling equipment. The presentation is free; the reception includes a cash bar.

Long Island Spirits, 2182 Sound Avenue, Baiting Hollow. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

