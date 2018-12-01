South O’ the Highway

Queen of Comedy Joy Behar Celebrates 20 Years on ‘The View’

Her co-hosts and fellow celebrities pay tribute to 20 Years of Joy.

Kate Ferrero December 1, 2018

The View’s beloved co-host, Sag Harborite Joy Behar celebrated two decades starring on the ABC talk show this past Thursday. Behar’s co-stars, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Abby Huntsman christened the day “20 Years of Joy,” paying tribute to her career both on the show and at a celebratory lunch afterward.

A touching video was shown on the November 29 episode of The View, encapsulating Behar’s 20 years on the show, including nostalgic memories, backstage snapshots and celebrity interviews. The View Twitter account also posted several clips and photos from her reign as queen of the morning talk show.

ABC7NY reports that lunch was served at Manhattan’s Café Fiorello on the Upper West Side, where friends including, Regis Philbin and Alan Alda, gathered to celebrate the anniversary. The lunch was filled with lots of laughs and gratitude as Behar was gifted with a plaque to mark her 20 years as co-host.

As the last remaining host from The View’s original lineup, Behar’s sharp wit and biting political comedy have been a constant throughout the show’s history. Philbin admires the comedienne, saying, “Nobody’s writing it for her, she knows where the laugh is and she goes for it. And she gets it.”

Qualities such as these are what Behar is best known and loved for, and she’s become an expert at poking fun at serious topics without diminishing their importance, as expertly displayed during her panel at the 2018 Dan’s Papers Literary Festival and Awards Ceremony. Behar explains, “You have to cut through the seriousness of a conversation. I think that’s my role. It was my role in the family when Aunt Rose would yell at Uncle Joe and my mother and father would start fighting, I’d just say something to cut, cut the tension.”

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Hugh Jackman, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
November 30, 2018
69

Hugh Jackman Announces World Tour: The Man. The Music. The Show.

Neil Patrick Harris, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
November 29, 2018
162

Neil Patrick Harris to Host First Livestream of ‘Candlelight Processional’

Kim Porter and Diddy, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
November 28, 2018
292

Diddy Honors Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter in Touching Eulogy

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
November 27, 2018
216

Alex Rodriguez and Israeli Mentalist Prank Jennifer Lopez