On Monday, December 3 at approximately 8:15 a.m. an eye witness allegedly saw two kittens thrown from the window of a white sedan traveling on Log Road in Patchogue in the vicinity of Buckley Road and the intersection of Risley Road and Prince Street. The witness said the driver was speeding through a stop sign when he or she heartlessly threw the kittens, which were alive, to their deaths on the side of the road.

Thanks to an additional $3,000 pledged by the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in East Quogue (wildliferescuecenter.org) on Tuesday, Suffolk County SPCA is offering a total $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for this heinous act of cruelty.

“They were still moving, so we know that they were alive,” Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross said on Tuesday, explaining that the kittens suffered fatal injuries upon impact with the ground. He said the person(s) responsible faces two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, charges each punishable by up to two years in jail and a $5,000 fine, together totaling up to four years in jail and $10,000 in fines.

Suffolk County SPCA has both bodies, which appear to be standard household cats, one black & white, and one calico. Both kittens will undergo necropsies and be held as evidence.

WARNING: Graphic photographs of the kittens’ bodies are at the bottom of this page, only because they may help lead to the arrest of their killer.

Gross expressed cautious optimism that the driver would be caught. “Once it gets out there, we have a very strong shot,” he said, noting news coverage is key. Suffolk County SPCA has paid out numerous rewards for cases like this over the years, Gross said, adding, “That’s one check I love to sign.”

The Suffolk County SPCA has already made 63 arrests this year for various acts of animal cruelty—more than any SPCA in New York State, according to Gross. “We educate people about animal cruelty and what to do when they see it,” he said, pointing out that his organization’s success comes from educating local police cadets and spreading the word through area houses of worship and schools.

If you witnessed this monstrous act, or have any information to help catch the perpetrator(s), please call the Suffolk County SPCA at 631-382-7722. All calls will be kept confidential.

Learn more about Suffolk County SPCA, including how to donate and/or volunteer, at suffolkspca.org.

GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW