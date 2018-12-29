Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin refuses to slow down, professionally or personally, and 2018 marked yet another incredibly busy year for the actor, author, philanthropist and father. He had some highs and lows, and a whole lot of big movies in theaters, including one that’s 30 years old. After carefully reviewing 2018’s Alec Baldwin posts on DansPapers.com, we’ve refined his year down to 10 favorite moments, in no particular order.

View this post on Instagram Here we go again! #BaldwinitosEverywhere A post shared by Alec Baldwin (@alecbaldwininsta) on May 17, 2018 at 12:57pm PDT

Fourth Baldwin Baby Is Born

On May 17, Alec and his lovely wife Hilaria welcomed a healthy 8lbs 2oz baby boy, Romeo Baldwin. The child is the couple’s fourth together—following Carmen Gabriella (born on August 23, 2013), Rafael Thomas (June 17, 2015) and Leonardo Angel Charles (September 12, 2016)—since they married in June of 2012, and the actor is loving fatherhood. Along with Baldwin’s quad of “Baldwinitos,” the actor also has an older daughter, Ireland, with first wife Kim Basinger. Will 2019 bring another baby Baldwin?

‘BlacKkKlansman’ Premieres in East Hampton

We’re always excited when Baldwin is in the Hamptons, and here he was joined by fellow East Enders Christie Brinkley, Don Lemon and other stars for the premiere of Spike Lee’s brilliant BlacKkKlansman at United Artists East Hampton Cinema in August. Baldwin played Dr. Kennebrew Beauregard in the film.

Alan Hunley Returns in ‘Mission Impossible: Fallout’

In summer 2018’s sixth blockbuster installment of the Mission Impossible franchise, Fallout, Baldwin returned as Alan Hunley, a former CIA director who must become part of the team he once vowed to destroy. Released on July 27, the film was a smashing success, earning $791 million at the box office.

‘Beetlejuice’ Turns 30

Everyone remembers Alec in perhaps the most Tim Burton-esque of Tim Burton movies, Beetlejuice, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2018. The 1988 film—featuring Baldwin as dead homeowner Adam, and Michael Keaton as its titular “ghost with the most”—reclaimed the big screen in select theaters in March, and that’s just the beginning. A Beetlejuice musical will hit Broadway in March, and a Kickstarter campaign is currently underway for Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice, due out in 2020. Now, how about that sequel?

‘Celebrity Autobiography’ Brings Baldwin Back to Broadway

If you’ve read Baldwin’s own autobiography, Nevertheless, you’ll know how much the star loves the Broadway stage. As this year came to a close, he helped usher in Celebrity Autobiography for its first run on Broadway. Baldwin’s three-night run in the show, which features stars reading or acting out passages from celebrity memoirs and poems, just concluded December 17 at the Marquis Theater.

Baldwin Played George Tenet in Hulu’s ‘The Looming Tower’

Boy, the man loves to play CIA directors! Following his portrayal of fictional CIA head Alan Hunley in Mission Impossible, Baldwin starred as real-life Director George Tenet in the critically acclaimed Hulu series, The Looming Tower, which focuses on the rivalry between the FBI and CIA and its effect on the 9/11 tragedy.

‘The Alec Baldwin Show’ Premieres

Baldwin’s ABC talk show, The Alec Baldwin Show, premiered with his first guest star, Montauker Robert De Niro in October. Following the long form interview format of his successful Here’s the Thing podcast, the show seemed poised to capture a wide viewership. Unfortunately, despite some excellent guests—Ricky Gervais, Kim Kardashian and Bridgehampton’s Sarah Jessica Parker, to name a few—ratings have been disappointing. So much for people appreciating quality conversation.

A Much Anticipated Return to ‘Will & Grace’

In yet another CIA role, Alec again reprised his Will & Grace role as Malcolm Widmark, a hilarious character who uses his connections to get what he wants from his love interest, Karen Walker (Megan Mullally), in Season 2 of the revival. He also appeared in the first revival season, and was beloved during his first six appearances during the show’s original run in 2005 and 2006.

2018 Emmy Awards

Baldwin was joined by his fellow Saturday Night Live Alumni such as Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan and Kate McKinnon to present at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Alec himself was nominated for 2018 Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. He won the award in 2017 for his portrayal of Trump on SNL.

More Trump on Saturday Nights

It was funny whenever Baldwin donned his fake orange tan and blond wig to play President Donald Trump on SNL this year, but there were definitely standouts. Take, for example, the cold open for last year’s Season 43 finale—In a The Sopranos finale spoof, he was joined by Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro—or that earlier May episode with Kate McKinnon, Scarlett Johansson and Jimmy Fallon, and a surprise appearance by Stormy Daniels!