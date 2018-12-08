Shop ‘Til You Drop: Get Those Unique East End Gifts Rolling

Um, no pressure but, pressure! With the lights and latkes of Chanukah almost in the rearview, Christmas is about to crash every party! Shop now! Do not pass Go, do not collect $200! Drain that ATM and focus!

For unexpected gifts, seek unexpected outlets. Area wineries provide ample “shoppabilities.” Take Duck Walk South in Water Mill, for instance. In addition to bottles (and cases) of their wines such as their new Blueberry Bubbly and their distinctive North Fork Absenthe, you can buy stainless steel wine stoppers in the shape of gargoyles, woodland creatures and, of course, ducks; postcards and notecards depicting local scenes; Tate’s cookies; “liquor stickers” (we’ll let your imagination run wild with this idea); North Fork Potato Chips; free gift wrapping of your holiday bottles; and quite a bit more. And this is just one winery gift shop among dozens. 231 Montauk Highway, Water Mill, 631-726-7555, duckwalk.com

How about hitting a museum gift shop hard—some favorites among those in the know include the Southampton Historical Museum, the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill and Guild Hall in East Hampton. In fact, Guild Hall’s offerings will expand greatly on December 22 for you last-minute shoppers. They host an artisan craft show from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. In addition to over 20 vendors, they’ll have movies screening for kids, a wrapping booth, specials in the shop, holiday food and drink for all, and more. 158 Main Street, East Hampton, 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Now you can caffeinate and shopinate! Hampton Coffee Company is a great place to refresh between shopping adventures, as well as a hot spot for gifts. Check out their new Hampton Holiday Blend, new canvas totes produced by women around the world who have been at risk, gift cards, a craft coffee subscription featuring estate-grown coffee shipped monthly, or one of their new holiday gift sets (including coffee mugs, press pots and more). Various locations, hamptoncoffeecompany.com

Speaking, of pick-me-ups: Long island Chocolate. Okay, it’s not grown locally, but their three-ounce bars are produced by Chip’n Dipped Chocolatier in Huntington. And they’re vegan and organic! Organic 70% Dark Chocolate Almond Bar; Organic 70% Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar; Organic 70% Dark Chocolate Pretzel Bar. At press time they were offering free shipping…chipndipped.com

Build it, surf it, shape it, skate it! Simple, right? Or as complicated as you care to make it. Gift certificates are available for custom board workshops all year long at Grain Surfboards at 11 Indian Wells Highway, Amagansett. 631-267-9283, grainsurfboards.com/ny

If your feet, or your surfboard, take you to Greenport, aka “Winter Wonderland,” be sure to vote for the best window-interior décor among the shops, restaurants, hotels and wineries for a chance to win a American Beech Restaurant $250 gift certificate. #greenport

Of course our local toy stores are ever-present sentinels of joy. They have just about everything a kid needs, and maybe something special for mom in the back room…check out Stevenson’s Toys and Games on Jobs Lane in Southampton for glorious, multi-generational shopping. Stevenson’s also has a location at 66 Newtown Lane in East Hampton. stevensonstoys.com