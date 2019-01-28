See Alec Baldwin in ‘Drunk Parents’ Trailer, Silver Carpet Interviews and More

Alec Baldwin‘s name popped up in celebrity news headlines quite a few times this weekend, so we’re here to catch you up. On January 25, the first trailer for the Amagansett resident’s latest comedy film, Drunk Parents, dropped, and on January 27, he presented an award at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards and spoke about Jack Ryan and Saturday Night Live (SNL) on the silver carpet.

In the opening moments of Drunk Parents, Frank Teagarten (Baldwin) and his wife Nancy (Salma Hayek) are feeling euphoric after sending their daughter (Michelle Veintimilla) off to a top college. Shortly after, the “wealthy” couple find their car being repossessed and their upper class lifestyle falling apart. Now, they’re faced with finding the money to get their daughter through school, while keeping up the wealthy facade for friends and family.

Their money-making schemes begin with a desperate yard sale that includes an $800 bottle of wine that Frank steals from his neighbor’s house while he’s on holiday. From there, things spiral further into madness with the Teagartens renting out the neighbor’s house to a registered sex offender (Jim Gaffigan), running from the police and getting kidnapped.

Drunk Parents will first premiere exclusively on DirecTV on March 21 before hitting theaters on April 19.

In other Baldwin news, while he wasn’t nominated for any Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, he came alongside Megan Mullally to present the night’s first award, outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series, to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Tony Shalhoub. Much like the characters they play in Will & Grace, Baldwin and Mullally couldn’t resist making a few sultry, scandalous jokes in the process.

On the silver carpet, Baldwin walked shoulder to shoulder with his lovely wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and spoke to interviewers about the remake of Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski in the title role, a role famously played by Baldwin in the ’90s. “I love John,” Baldwin said. “He did a great job in that movie.”

While he’s not sure how many episodes he’ll perform yet, Baldwin told Extra that he’ll be returning to SNL as President Donald Trump in the Spring. He admits that he enjoys doing the show, because it can be scheduled to where he has plenty of time at home with his wife and kids. “Why have four kids and not spend any time with them?,” he asks. “Staying home is the goal.”