Anna Wintour to Share Her Success Story at Women in the World Summit

The Vogue mastermind will share a rare peek into her incredible life story.

Anna Taylor January 21, 2019
Anna Wintour, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Mastic resident Anna Wintour is ready to share the story of how she became one of the most successful women in the world. The 10th annual Women in the World Summit, scheduled for April 2019, will feature Wintour in a conversation with long-time frenemy Tina Brown, founder of the summit.

The goal of the summit is to highlight the female trailblazers of the world and the men who support them. It’s an unscripted showcase of women sharing their stories, as well as their—often deemed taboo—struggles. Wintour typically doesn’t do public appearances and, thus far, hasn’t attended a Women in the World Summit. To feature her for the 10th anniversary seems all too perfect.

The panel Wintour is to share with Brown gets even juicier when their complicated history is taken into account. The two reportedly worked as spirited rivals at Condé Nast, with Wintour as Editor in Chief of Vogue and Brown as Editor in Chief of Vanity Fair. The rivalry between them became so heavily publicized that in 2017 Bravo was planning to make a series about it titled All That Glitters, but the idea was ultimately thrown out.

Now, it seems the friendly rivalry has forged a strong respect, as Brown has nothing but nice things to say about Wintour. On January 17, she tweeted, “Looking forward to sitting down with legendary @vogue editor Anna Wintour at the #WITW Tenth Anniversary Summit.”

At the summit, the two will discuss their shared love of magazines and Wintour’s path to success. “She’s become a very significant force in business and in fashion and a role model for so many women,” Brown told WWD. “She’s maintained a standard of perfection in face of challenges.” Thus far, no other speakers have been announced.

The summit will take place at the David Koch Theater in New York City from April 10–12, and tickets are on sale now.

