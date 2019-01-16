Billy Joel to Perform Oriole Park at Camden Yard’s Inaugural Concert

Billy Joel is on his way to making history…again. On July 26, 2019, the Sag Harbor resident will perform at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the stadium’s first-ever concert in its 26-year history.

The sixth incarnation of Oriole Park has been home to the Baltimore Orioles for nearly three decades and has attracted over 70 million fans to its baseball games—as well as its one enormous mass led by Pope John Paul II in 1995. So, naturally, for their inaugural concert, they wanted a performer with a great deal of star power. Who better than an East End superstar?

“As an entertainment company bringing world class sports, music, and other diverse events to the live venues we manage and to our multimedia television, digital, and radio platforms, there is no greater opportunity than to bring a true music legend in Billy Joel to the ballpark and into our community,” John Angelos, Orioles Executive Vice President, stated in the release. “Billy Joel and Oriole Park at Camden Yards are leaders across the entertainment world in selling tickets, driving tourism, and creating one-of-a-kind memories, and the Orioles are thrilled to make Camden Yards home to an iconic artist who generations of Americans have grown up with and who is still setting records today.”

The Orioles Charitable Foundation will donate a portion of the proceeds from the concert to support music and arts education programs for kids in Maryland and across the Orioles’ regional territory. This adds to a long list of charitable concerts Joel has performed throughout his career, including those benefitting victims of Hurricane Sandy and 9/11.

Tickets go on sale on January 18, but there is also a way to win them for free. On July 17, WBAL NewsRadio’s Bryan Nehman will give away five pairs of tickets to listeners who can correctly guess the titles of five Billy Joel songs aired between 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to radios, listeners can also tune in on computers, cell phones and smart devices, such as Alexa and Google Home.