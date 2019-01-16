Local culinary masters are showing off their skills at two East End chili cook-offs this month, first at The Springs Tavern in the Hamptons on Sunday, followed by a separate and unrelated Greenport Harbor Brewing Company event on the North Fork a week later.

Hamptons Chili Cook-Off

On Sunday, January 20 from 1–3 p.m., The Springs Tavern (15 Fort Pond Boulevard) in East Hampton is hosting a special Chili Cook-Off presented by Springs Food Pantry and Share the Harvest Farm. Guests are invited to fill their mug with chili from 10 participating area restaurants and chefs, including Nick & Toni’s/Townline BBQ, The Clubhouse, A Kitchen for Liam, Highway Restaurant & Bar, One-Stop Market, South Fork Kitchens, East Hampton Sportsmen’s Alliance, Pete Ambrose of Endless Summer Event Catering, The Springs Tavern (of course) and more.

Football will be on the TV and drinks at the bar while visitors sample chili from some powerful local talent. Tickets are $20, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Springs Food Pantry and Share the Harvest Farm to feed local families in need. They’re available at sharetheharvestfarm.org.

North Fork Chili Cook-Off

After this week’s event in the Hamptons, chili super fans will enjoy a chance to sample even more wonderful chili at the second annual North Fork Chili Cook-Off at Greenport Harbor Brewing in Peconic (42155 Main Road). On Sunday, January 27 from 12–4 p.m. another 10 highly acclaimed local eateries are competing for first place and chili dominance.

This year’s participants include 1943 Pizza Bar, American Beech, Ammiratis of Love Lane, Bay Breeze Inn, Crazy Beans restaurant, First and South, Green Hill Kitchen, Grace & Grit, Jennie’s at Drossos, and Love Lane Kitchen. These restaurants will battle it out for two honors: the Judge’s Choice Award, and the People’s Choice Award, which is voted upon by all those who attend the event.

Members of Greenport Harbor Brewing’s staff are also joining the fun with their own chili recipes with hopes to defeat the opposition for the People’s Choice Award. “All the participants are taking their chili very seriously. I can’t wait to see what they come up with,” Greenport Brewing owner and cofounder Richard Vandenburgh says, adding, “No doubt it will be difficult for the judges to pick a winner.”

Fellow Greenport Brewing owner and cofounder John Liegey also notes, “Last year’s event was so successful, and delicious, we decided to make it an annual event.”

This year’s judges include James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and owner of Southold’s North Fork Table & Inn Claudia Fleming; Cheryl Stair, owner and Art of Eating event planning and catering chef; Taylor Knapp, chef at the popular PawPaw pop-up hosted by Bruce & Son in Greenport and founder of Peconic Escargot in Cutchogue; and Ian Wile, 2018’s North Fork Chili Cook-Off winner and the owner of Little Creek Oysters. One more special surprise judge will be announced the day of the cook-off.

Tickets are $15, including entry and chili sampling. They’re available online only at greenportharborbrewing.com/2ndannualchilicookoff.