East End Kids Event Highlights: January 5–9, 2019

Enrich your children's lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, January 5–9, 2019.

EDITOR’S PICK

Music Together Preview Class

January 5, 10:30 a.m.

This international developmentally appropriate class immerses children ages 0–5 and parents in musical play. Sing, dance and jam with a variety of tiny, real instruments. This is a free preview class. The regular program runs for 10 weeks at locations in Aquebogue and Wading River.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 269 Main Road, Aquebogue. 631-208-4003, lyricalchildrenmusic.com

Tech Fun

January 5, 3 p.m.

Discover and learn about cool gadgets like ozobots and the makey-makey machine as a group, and then enjoy some free play time with them. Free, and no registration is required.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Discovery and Craft: What Do Owls Eat?

January 6, 10:30 a.m.

Birds eat many different things, including seeds, insects and other animals. In this program, kids will learn about local owls’ lives by examining their diet. Join in an owl pellet dissection activity and craft to discover what an owl needs to survive. Registration is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 3–5. There is also a $2 materials fee.

South Fork Natural History Museum, 377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Design a 2019 Calendar

January 6, 1 p.m.

Ring in the new year with a calendar that you design. Markers, stickers, crayons and other embellishments will be provided. All you need is your imagination! Free, and no registration is required. For those in grades 4–6.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

Chopstick Games

January 9, 4 p.m.

Can you pick up a gum ball using chopsticks? Stack cookies with them? Test your dexterity by competing in a variety of different games and races all using chopsticks. For those in grades 6–12. Free, but registration is advised.

Rogers Memorial Library, 91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org