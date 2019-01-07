See East Enders Shine on the 76th Golden Globes Red Carpet

The 76th annual Golden Globe Awards shone bright with East End beauties on Sunday, January 6. Hamptonite Debra Messing, East Hamptonite Candice Bergen, Hamptonite Molly Sims and Montauker Julianne Moore dazzled onlookers with their fabulous red carpet looks.

Messing and Bergen currently star in revivals of their ’90s comedies, Will & Grace and Murphy Brown, which earned each a nomination for Best Actress in a Television Series—Musical or Comedy. Although neither won in the end, both actresses certainly found a place on the best dressed list.

Messing, shimmering in her Pamella Roland gown, told E! News how overwhelming it’s been to be nominated for a character that she first portrayed 21 years ago. Even though the show has never won a Golden Globe, the cast have their own fun tradition of taking a shot whenever the show isn’t called by the presenters. “Because that’s what you do at the Golden Globes,” Messing said. “You drink.” In another red carpet interview, Messing passed the credit for the show’s vitality to it’s writers, “They really are the best at what they do.”

One factor both her and Bergen’s revivals have in common is that they were brought back to life in response to the 2016 election. “The show would not have come back if Hillary had won the election,” Bergen said on the red carpet, “and we’re thrilled that [Donald Trump’s victory] gave us the impetus.”

Dressed in an elegant combo of a Chanel jacket and J.Crew slacks, Bergen talked about working again with her old cast mates, “We had the best time. We loved working together again, and we’re very proud of every show that we did.” She attended the event with her daughter, Chloe Malle.

the award show is the main event, the red carpet is an event all its own, and Sims was turning heads in her floor length floral Marchesa gown. She attended the event in support of her husband, Scott Stuber, who is head of original films on Netflix. She took to Instagram to share a few photos of her and Stuber at the event, captioned: “So proud of you!”

View this post on Instagram So proud of you! 🏆✨🏆 #ROMA #GoldenGlobes #winner A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Jan 6, 2019 at 8:42pm PST

During a red carpet interview before the ceremony, Moore, wearing a stunning, white Givenchy dress, discussed collaborating with her husband, Bart Freundlich, for the upcoming movie After The Wedding. “This is actually the fourth time [we’ve worked together],” she said. “We met on a movie 23 years ago, so it’s really exciting.” Moore, a two-time Golden Globe–winner, presented Rami Malek with the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture–Drama (Bohemian Rhapsody).