Gwyneth Paltrow and Jimmy Fallon Get Wet and ‘Goopy’

Sagaponack resident Jimmy Fallon brought the Hampton bride of 2018, Amagansett Gwyneth Paltrow on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on January 9. As expected, the two talked chakras and got sprayed by microphones.

Paltrow is the mastermind of goop and Fallon took the goop test to prove his “goopiness” to the expert. He struggled to locate all his chakras but he got the head, heart and feet. While Fallon’s detox fell apart in a pizza pie after half a day, he had in fact gone “earthing,” where one stands barefoot on dirt so that the earth’s energies pass up into the body with a calming effect. Paltrow proved her “goopiness” superiority because she knew the meaning of the word “rolfed,” and wouldn’t tell Fallon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While Fallon isn’t particularly goopy, Paltrow helped him get started by getting him foam rolled. Laying him down on a foam roller and lifting his leg in an intense stretch to loosen his fascia. While it’s unclear if his fascia is loosened, the host is definitely feeling a pull.

Fallon got a chance for sweet revenge for her stretching his body with a classic Tonight Show game, “Slay it, Don’t Spray It.” The object of the game is to sing along to a song using a teleprompter, but if you fail to finish a lyric when it’s blank, the microphone will spray you.

Gwyneth’s rendition of “Genie in a Bottle” by Christina Aguilera was impressive but she ultimately got sprayed. Fallon’s rendition of “Rapper’s Delight” by The Sugarhill Gang was on point, but he sang the right lyrics in the wrong place. The game ended with both stars completely wet and singing “Hey Ya” by OutKast, messing up the lyrics together.

Paltrow may not remember song lyrics, but she’ll always be the goopiest of us all.