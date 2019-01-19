Police Blotter

Hamptons Police Propose Five-Story Impound Lot on Napeague Wetlands

The parking construct would be more beautiful than any view it might impede.

Daniel Koontz January 19, 2019
Architectural render of Hamptons Police impound garage on Napeague wetlands
Architectural render of Hamptons Police impound garage on Napeague wetlands, Photo: Jaimie Tuchman, Alexandr Muntean/123RF

Citing the need for space to store “a large number of impounded vehicles,” the Hamptons Police Department announced this week plans to construct a parking ramp on tidal wetlands in Napeague.

“We’ve looked at other locations,” Hamptons Police spokesman Larry Hirsch says. “But this location is ideally situated between East Hampton and Montauk so we can store impounded vehicles from both areas in one central parking ramp.”

The plan calls for a five-story concrete parking facility to be built on the salt marsh north of Montauk Highway. “Naturally, the marsh will need to be filled in, as we don’t want our ramp to sink into the ground or get washed out to sea,” Hirsch laughed.

When asked if the five-story structure would impede the area’s famously treasured water views, Hirsch acknowledges there might be some disturbance in that regard. But he also emphasizes the beauty of the ramp design.

“Look, this is going to be a big, beautiful, state-of-the-art facility,” Hirsch says. “It will be lit up like a Christmas tree 365 days a year. You’re going to love it—trust me.”

