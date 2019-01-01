Ace Your New Year’s Resolution with Dan’s Best Health Food and Gyms

It’s the first week of 2019, and that means you’re (hopefully) still going strong on your New Year’s resolution. If you’re like the wide majority of people ever-seeking to improve themselves, you’ve probably re-committed yourself to living healthier this year. This includes exercising at a gym or yoga class more often, replacing the occasional pizza with a fresh salad and overall making wiser decisions. Whatever you do, don’t give up on that goal this year, as many do after their first cheat day. Keep at it one day at a time and pretty soon, it won’t be a New Year’s resolution, it’ll be your lifestyle.

Making the effort to pick a health food shop or gym that’s right for you is the first step to healthy living, but that alone can be a daunting task. Lucky for you, our lovely readers have narrowed down the long list of places to check out, making the decision a piece of cake—carrot cake, that is. If you really want to start 2019 off right, take a look at the Hamptons and North Fork winners of Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Health Food and Health Club/Gym categories.

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.

HAMPTONS HEALTH FOOD

Platinum

Second Nature Health Food

70 Main Street, Southampton (also in East Hampton)

631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com

Gold (tie)

Wild By Nature

252-14 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3071, wildbynature.com



Gold (tie)

Provisions

7 Main Street, Sag Harbor

631-725-3636, provisionsnaturalfoods.com

Silver

Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe

11 Main Street, Southampton

631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com

NORTH FORK HEALTH FOOD

Platinum

Green Earth Market

50 East Main Street, Riverhead

631-369-2233, genfm.com

Gold

Green Leaf’s & Bananas

1314 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead

631-258-3858

Silver

Love Lane Kitchen

240 Love Lane, Mattituck

631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com

Bronze

The Market

44 Front Street, Greenport

631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com

HAMPTONS HEALTH CLUB/GYM

Platinum

CrossFit Warrior Legion

280 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com

Gold

CrossFit Impervious

121 Main Road, Riverhead

631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com



Silver

Silich Core + Strength TRX Training

79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton

631-767-2709, silichcore.com

Bronze (tie)

Studio 89

89 Clay Pit Road, Sag Harbor

thedeckermethod.com

Bronze (tie)

Planet Fitness

250 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays

631-723-3174, planetfitness.com

NORTH FORK HEALTH CLUB/GYM

Platinum

CrossFit Impervious

121A Main Road, Riverhead

631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com

Gold

BodyRite Training

1604 Main Road, Jamesport

631-276-9407, bodyritetraining.com

Silver

Jabs

32845 Main Road, Cutchogue

631-315-5227, jabsny.com

Bronze

BodySmart Studio

54280 Main Road, Southold

631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com