Ace Your New Year’s Resolution with Dan’s Best Health Food and Gyms

It’s the first week of 2019, and that means you’re (hopefully) still going strong on your New Year’s resolution. If you’re like the wide majority of people ever-seeking to improve themselves, you’ve probably re-committed yourself to living healthier this year. This includes exercising at a gym or yoga class more often, replacing the occasional pizza with a fresh salad and overall making wiser decisions. Whatever you do, don’t give up on that goal this year, as many do after their first cheat day. Keep at it one day at a time and pretty soon, it won’t be a New Year’s resolution, it’ll be your lifestyle.
RELATED: 5 Fun Hamptons and North Fork Activities To Do on New Year’s Day 2019
Making the effort to pick a health food shop or gym that’s right for you is the first step to healthy living, but that alone can be a daunting task. Lucky for you, our lovely readers have narrowed down the long list of places to check out, making the decision a piece of cake—carrot cake, that is. If you really want to start 2019 off right, take a look at the Hamptons and North Fork winners of Dan’s 2018 Best of the Best Health Food and Health Club/Gym categories.
Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com, and don’t forget to check out all our 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best winners.
HAMPTONS HEALTH FOOD
Platinum
Second Nature Health Food
70 Main Street, Southampton (also in East Hampton)
631-283-8117, secondnaturemarkets.com
Gold (tie)
Wild By Nature
252-14 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3071, wildbynature.com
Gold (tie)
Provisions
7 Main Street, Sag Harbor
631-725-3636, provisionsnaturalfoods.com
Silver
Village Gourmet Cheese Shoppe
11 Main Street, Southampton
631-283-6949, villagecheeseshoppe.com
NORTH FORK HEALTH FOOD
Platinum
Green Earth Market
50 East Main Street, Riverhead
631-369-2233, genfm.com
Gold
Green Leaf’s & Bananas
1314 Tanger Mall Drive, Riverhead
631-258-3858
Silver
Love Lane Kitchen
240 Love Lane, Mattituck
631-298-8989, lovelanekitchen.com
Bronze
The Market
44 Front Street, Greenport
631-477-8803, themarketgreenport.com
HAMPTONS HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum
CrossFit Warrior Legion
280 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-404-6528, crossfitwarriorlegion.com
Gold
CrossFit Impervious
121 Main Road, Riverhead
631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com
Silver
Silich Core + Strength TRX Training
79 Newtown Lane, East Hampton
631-767-2709, silichcore.com
Bronze (tie)
Studio 89
89 Clay Pit Road, Sag Harbor
thedeckermethod.com
Bronze (tie)
Planet Fitness
250 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays
631-723-3174, planetfitness.com
NORTH FORK HEALTH CLUB/GYM
Platinum
CrossFit Impervious
121A Main Road, Riverhead
631-404-6528, crossfitimpervious.com
Gold
BodyRite Training
1604 Main Road, Jamesport
631-276-9407, bodyritetraining.com
Silver
Jabs
32845 Main Road, Cutchogue
631-315-5227, jabsny.com
Bronze
BodySmart Studio
54280 Main Road, Southold
631-765-8442, thebodysmartstudio.com