North Fork Event Highlights: January 25–27, 2019

Out and about on the North Fork.

Dan's North Fork Team January 24, 2019
Antoine Jones and Steve Ayle with the white painting in Theatre Three's play
Antoine Jones and Steve Ayle with the white painting, Courtesy Theatre Three

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, January 25–27, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
ART
January 25–27, times vary

Yasmina Reza’s brilliant play, which won the 1998 Tony Award for Best Play and the 1996 Olivier Award for Best Comedy, begs the questions: What is art? What is friendship? And which one is more important? The play runs through February 2, with showings on Thursday–Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35; discounts available for seniors, students and children.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com 

roup of hikers with backpacks and sticks walking on a mountain at sunset - four friends making an excursion in the nature
Image: Fabio Formaggio/123RF

Winter Walk
January 25, 9:30 a.m.

Come stretch your muscles and get a dose of fresh air as the group follows the walkways around Southold Village. The group meets at the library’s Feather Hill location. Upon returning to the library, step inside for a hot beverage among friends. This event recurs every Friday. Free admission.

Southold Free Library, 53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Joan Osborne, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
Joan Osborne, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Joan Osborne
January 25, 8 p.m.

The seven-time Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter returns to the Suffolk Theater stage. In addition to a successful solo career, Osborne has also been heard singing lead for the remaining members of The Grateful Dead; on Standing in the Shadows of Motown alongside The Funk Brothers; and performing with such notables as Stevie Wonder, Melissa Etheridge, Taj Mahal, Luciano Pavarotti, Spearhead, Bob Dylan and the Chieftains.The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50–$65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Havana Cuba All-Stars, Photo: Â© Columbia Artists
Havana Cuba All-Stars, Photo: © Columbia Artists

Asere! A Fiesta Cubana
January 26, 8 p.m.

Back by popular demand with an all-new show, the Havana Cuba All-Stars celebrate Cuban music and dance with a spectacular, high-energy performance. Featuring talented musicians and three of Cuba’s finest dancing couples, the American encore will dazzle the audience with the rhythms of cha-cha, rumba, salsa and son cubano. Tickets are $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Classical music concept: violin leaning on a piano
Image: Luca Bertolli/123RF

Piano Plus
January 27, 2 p.m.

The Staller Trio perform, featuring Kyungwha Chu on piano, Emmanuel Vukovich on violin and Iva Casian-Lakoš on cello. A reception follows immediately after the performance. This event is presented by the Friends of the Riverhead Free Library. The snow date is February 10. Free admission.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

