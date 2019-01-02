Pantry Clam Chowder Recipe: A Delicious Port in Any Storm

We’ve had some glorious weather lately on the East End, but cold nights are a great time to cocoon after a little quality time spent in the kitchen. The promise of a touch of snow brings to mind the joys of brewing up a batch of chowda, clam chowda. That’s pretty easy to do at any time of year with a few pantry items.

Ingredients:

4 slices of organic bacon

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3 large Yukon Gold potatoes (1½ pounds), diced

¼ teaspoon dried lovage or celery seed

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

3 cups whole milk

2 cups clam broth

four 6.5-ounce cans of chopped clams

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 400° F.

2. Place the bacon in the Dutch oven, cover loosely with parchment paper and bake until the bacon is slightly crispy, about 15 minutes. Remove the bacon from the Dutch oven and set it aside on a plate.

3. Put the Dutch oven over a burner on medium heat. Add the onions to the fat and sautée until golden, about 10 minutes. Stir the flour into the onions. Gradually add the milk and broth to the onions, stirring constantly. Add the potatoes, lovage and pepper. Cover loosely and cook until the potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes. Add the clams to the pot and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Chop the bacon and sprinkle it over the bowls of chowder. Serve hot with crackers or toast.

Stacy’s first cookbook, co-written with Hillary Davis, is all about using fresh, local ingredients and is due out from Countryman Press in 2020.