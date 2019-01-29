Watch Super Bowl LIII at Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Sports Bars

It’s Super Bowl Sunday on the East End! If you’re headed out to enjoy the football’s most-watched game on February 3, now would be a good time to get the full list of Dan’s Best of the Best Sports Bar winners in the Hamptons and North Fork. Where else would a well-informed local go?

Hamptons sports fans may want to visit our Platinum winner, 78 Foster Restaurant & Bar in Hampton Bays (78 Foster Avenue), a waterfront spot with a halftime special, bar specials throughout the day, all your favorite game day eats, football beer buckets and more. 631-594-3967, 78fosterhamptons.com

Southampton’s inveterate hideaway Fellingham’s (17 Cameron Street) earned our Gold award for Sports Bar. Since 1980, this is the local spot “Where Good Sports Meet.” Peruse the sports pages-themed menu during the game on Sunday featuring “Bench Warmers” and “Pre-Game Show” items, such as boneless wings, jalapeño poppers, corn fritters and a long list of other bar food classics. No specials, but they’re old school that way. 631-283-9417, fellinghamsrestaurant.com

Silver winner Buckley’s Inn Between in Hampton Bays (139 West Montauk Highway) also features Sunday brunch, all the requisite bar bites, $3 Miller Light and Coors Light and a halftime special on the big day. 631-728-7197, buckleysinnbetween.com

Tied for Bronze, and Gold winner for Family Attraction, The Clubhouse in East Hampton (174 Daniels Hole Road) might just be the Hamptons’ ultimate sports complex. Huge and full of food, drink and entertainment options, this spot is offering specials galore, raffles and giveaways, and, of course, football fun at their Super Bowl Sunday brunch and Tailgate party. 631-537-BOWL, ehitclubhouse.com

Finally, Southampton Publick House (62 Jobs Lane) has a great Sunday Brunch and Super Bowl LIII on big screen TVs. This place has $5 pints, including their own signature beers, $5 burgers and a traditional bar, ready for you to pull up a stool and dive into a plate of half-price wings, buffalo potato skins, Irish nachos and more fabulous foods. They have party trays to go as well, but call early. 631-283-2800, publick.com

Dan’s Best of the Best Sports Bar winners are also keeping fans fed and lubricated for Super Bowl Sunday on the North Fork. Platinum winner Phil’s Wading River restaurant and sports lounge (1856 Wading River Manor Road) in Wading River is serving their weekly football specials—including half-price apps and beer specials—and running Super Bowl LIII on their 58 TVs. 631-929-0508, philsrestaurant.com

Tied for Gold, Digger’s Ales n’ Eats Irish pub in Riverhead (58 West Main Street) will have 50-cent wings and half-price drinks on Sunday, not to mention a healthy list of more than 100 beers, with a rotating selection of 16 on tap, and creative bar fare to keep stomachs full. 631-369-3200, diggerspub.com

Another Gold winner, Sophies Rest in Southold (730 Main Bayview Road) is doing Super Bowl right on Sunday. They’re offering drink specials from 12–6 p.m., a free buffet from 1–3 p.m. and giveaways and prizes throughout. 631-765-5700

Our final Gold winner, Legends in New Suffolk (835 First Street), is celebrating at their annual Super Bowl party with raffles and giveaways, beer specials all day, and an all-you-can-eat halftime buffet with ribs, wings, pizza and all the foods sports fans love. Expect prizes such as TVs, coolers, jerseys and much more. 631-734-5123, legends-restaurant.com

For those who are staying home for Super Bowl LIII or hosting parties of their own, take a look at some other related 2018 Dan’s Best of the Best category winners below—including Best Wings, Best Takeout Restaurant and Best Caterer in the Hamptons and North Fork.

BEST WINGS, SOUTH FORK

Platinum – Smokin’ Wolf BBQ & More, 199 Pantigo Road, East Hampton, smokinwolfbbq.com

Gold – John Scott’s Surf Shack, 540 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach, 631-288-5810

Silver – The Mill Roadhouse, 142 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, themillroadhouse.com

Bronze – Boom Burger, 85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach, boomburgerwhb.com

BEST WINGS, NORTH FORK

Platinum – North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse (CLOSED)

Gold – Jerry & the Mermaid, 469 East Main Street, Riverhead, jerryandthemermaid.com

Silver – Phil’s Wading River, 1856 Wading River Manor Road, Wading River, philsrestaurant.com

Bronze – Maple Tree BBQ, 820 West Main Street, Riverhead, mapletreebbq.com

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT SOUTH FORK

Platinum – Saaz, 1746 County Road 39, Southampton, saazindian.com

Gold – Harbor Market & Kitchen, 184 Division Street, Sag Harbor, harbormarket.com

Silver – Boom Burger, 85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach, boomburgerwhb.com

Bronze – John’s Drive In, 677 Montauk Highway, Montauk, johnsdriveinmontauk.com

BEST TAKEOUT RESTAURANT

Platinum – North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse (CLOSED)

Gold – Erik’s Breakfast & Lunch, 43715 County Road 48, Southold, eriksinsouthold.com

Silver – Maple Tree BBQ, 820 West Main Street, Riverhead, mapletreebbq.com

Bronze – Braun Seafood 2 Go, 30840 Main Road, Cutchogue, braunseafood.com

BEST CATERER SOUTH FORK

Platinum – Sydney’s “Taylor” Made Cuisine, 32 Mill Road, Westhampton Beach, sydneysgourmet.com

Gold – Grace & Grit, 55750 Main Road, Southold graceandgritevents.com

Silver – Art of Eating, Bridgehampton, hamptonsartofeating.com

Bronze – Sonnier & Castle, NYC, sonnier-castle.com

BEST CATERER NORTH FORK

Platinum – Grace & Grit, 55750 Main Road, Southold graceandgritevents.com

Gold – North Fork Bacon & Smokehouse (CLOSED)

Silver – Lombardi’s Love Lane Market, 170 Love Lane, Mattituck, lombardislovelanemarket.com

Bronze – Creative Courses Catering, Southold creativecoursescatering.com

Find more of the East End’s best businesses and personalities at DansBOTB.com.