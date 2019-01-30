Best of the Best Spotlight: The Clubhouse, East Hampton

It’s a rare moment, especially in the Hamptons, to find oneself standing steps away from a 10-lane bowling alley, live music, full bar and excellent restaurant, arcade, miniature golf, darts, billiards and an indoor AstroTurf lawn with Golden Tee and cornhole—all in one massive entertainment complex.

Created by the group behind East Hampton Indoor Tennis (EHIT), The Clubhouse in East Hampton is definitely the first of its kind in these parts. It’s no wonder the place won Dan’s Best of the Best awards for Best Family Attraction (Gold), Best Sports Bar (Bronze) and Best Night Spot (Bronze) just three months after it opened on July 12 of last year.

“Every single night there’s something to do here,” The Clubhouse marketing and social media director Anita Boyer says, describing weeks full of events and activities, including bowling leagues (they also host East Hampton High School’s bowling teams), cornhole tournaments, karaoke, live DJs and bands, Trivia Tuesday, Family Night, a ‘70s and ‘80s dance party, Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas and “every breakfast food you can imagine,” as well as regular food and drink specials, arcade deals, and so much more.

Whether it’s a late night happy hour, Taco Tuesday or Burger Night, The Clubhouse bar and restaurant serves up an extensive menu of eats and libations every day of the week. The bar has 16 beers on tap, including local draughts from Greenport Harbor and Montauk Brewing, as well as bottles and cans, build-your-own flights, specialty cocktails and a lengthy wine list. Diners can choose from all sorts of meat and seafood selections, decadent desserts, various salads, burgers and sandwiches, and killer apps.

Like the panoply of entertainment options, the diverse menu proves The Clubhouse is all about variety. It has something for everyone, and the choices are growing. After all, the complex is only six months into its first year.

RELATED: Restaurant Review – The Clubhouse in East Hampton

Just past the dining area, a Dave & Buster’s-like arcade is populated with everything from pinball and ‘80s classics, to skee-ball, air hockey, a photo booth, NBA Hoops basketball, driving games and ring toss, among dozens of others. Game winners earn tickets for a wide assortment of prizes, available at The Clubhouse redemption center.

Most events and activities require no cover charge except for the new and wildly successful Salty Canvas Paint & Sip nights, a weekly, artist-directed painting class that includes paints and canvas, a complimentary beverage and 20% off dinner for $45. Boyer says the popular evening launched with a sellout crowd on Monday, January 21 and it continues to be a hit with locals looking for a fun night out.

The next big event on tap will thrill football fans this Sunday, February 3 when The Clubhouse hosts a special Super Bowl LIII tailgate party featuring a $25 all-you-can-eat buffet with bar favorites such as pizza, pasta, wings, build-your-own nachos, fries, sliders, chili, salad and hotdogs. They’re also offering a raffle and giveaways with all sorts of prizes, from free drinks to gift cards, beer-distributor merch, a big screen TV and a really sweet bicycle.

On warmer days, The Clubhouse’s huge outdoor area opens with full bar, fire pits, and 18-hole mini golf. They plan to add batting cages and more live music outside this summer.

The Clubhouse also hosts private events, available is several areas around the complex, such as birthday parties for all ages, bar mitzvahs, receptions, office and corporate events, and anything guests can come up with, really. “We’ve had a lot,” Boyer says, sharing a long list of gatherings held at The Clubhouse since July. “I feel like every staff has had an office Christmas party here.”

EHIT managing partner Scott Rubenstein, who splits his time between the tennis facility and The Clubhouse says he’s glad to work at a place where people are happy to visit, adding, “We have so many specials—it’s kind of like three businesses in one.”

Proud of The Clubhouse’s Best of the Best awards, Rubenstein points out that the honors happened organically, and they never campaigned for votes. And now, with the flourishing range of fun games and activities, evolving schedule of events, and fabulous food, The Clubhouse looks to be a serious contender for the 2019 Dan’s Best of the Best contest.