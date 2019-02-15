East End Kids Event Highlights:February 15–20, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this week, February 15–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

National Circus Project Performance

February 15, 6 p.m.

The whole family will have a ball at this interactive performance featuring circus arts from around the world, including juggling, unicycling, balancing and object manipulations. Audience participation is a major part of the fun, and guests can stick around after the show for some introductory circus training. Free with museum admission, but advance registration is required.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

27th Student Art Festival & Art Workshops

February 15–18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The exhibition, on view through February 24, features the art of local K–12 students. Admire the work of your peers, and get inspired to create your own work of art. You’re never too young to start.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

A Movie Date with Paint

February 16, 11:30 a.m.

Come watch the Disney Princess classic film Frozen and create an adorable wintery Olaf painting to take home! Free, but advance registration is required.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

Library Buddy Crafternoons

February 17, 1:15 p.m.

This is a time when middle school students are paired with children to create a craft for the child to bring home. Free, but advance registration is required. For kids 4–8.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Jack and the Beanstalk

February 20, 11 a.m.

A handful of magic beans start our hero and his best friend Filpail the Cow on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the castle in the sky with Jack and his many friends as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. Tickets are $10.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com