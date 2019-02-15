Dan's North ForkWhat to Do

East End Kids Event Highlights:February 15–20, 2019

Five fun things for kids and teens to do this week.

Hamptons Living Team February 15, 2019
Circus backstage in retro style, drum suitcase. Interior
Image: Denys Iarkovoi/123RF

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this week, February 15–20, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK
National Circus Project Performance
February 15, 6 p.m.

The whole family will have a ball at this interactive performance featuring circus arts from around the world, including juggling, unicycling, balancing and object manipulations. Audience participation is a major part of the fun, and guests can stick around after the show for some introductory circus training. Free with museum admission, but advance registration is required.

Parrish Art Museum, 279 Montauk Highway Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

27th Student Art Festival & Art Workshops
February 15–18, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

The exhibition, on view through February 24, features the art of local K–12 students. Admire the work of your peers, and get inspired to create your own work of art. You’re never too young to start.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

A Movie Date with Paint
February 16, 11:30 a.m.

Come watch the Disney Princess classic film Frozen and create an adorable wintery Olaf painting to take home! Free, but advance registration is required.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

Library Buddy Crafternoons
February 17, 1:15 p.m.

This is a time when middle school students are paired with children to create a craft for the child to bring home. Free, but advance registration is required. For kids 4–8.

John Jermain Memorial Library, 201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Jack and the Beanstalk
February 20, 11 a.m.

A handful of magic beans start our hero and his best friend Filpail the Cow on one of the best-remembered adventures. Come explore the castle in the sky with Jack and his many friends as he learns the importance of truth-telling in a hilarious original musical for the entire family. Tickets are $10.

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. 631-928-9100, theatrethree.com

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Isabelle Haran-Leonardi at Nova Constellatio Gallery, Photo: David Taylor
February 14, 2019
115

Isabelle Haran-Leonardi Paints the Beauty of the North Fork at Nova Constellatio Gallery

Isabella Rossellini in Link Link Circus, Photo: Courtesy The Gateway
February 14, 2019
153

Hamptons Event Highlights: Valentine’s Day Weekend 2019

William Lee, Karen Lee and Fred Lee of Sang Lee Farms, Photo: Courtesy Sang Lee Farms
February 13, 2019
304

Sang Lee Farms Wins Prestigious Organic Farming Award

Romantic dinner for two with great restaurant atmosphere
February 13, 2019
283

Discover Dan’s Best Hamptons & North Fork Restaurant Atmosphere