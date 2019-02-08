East End Kids Event Highlights: February 8–13, 2019

Enrich your children’s lives and have tons of fun at these top East End kids events taking place this weekend, February 8–13, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event,as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Katy’s Courage Skate-A-Thon

February 10, 3 p.m.

Katy’s Courage hosts its eighth annual skate-a-thon at Buckskill Winter Club. The day of fun includes a puck throw, figure skating recitals, skate-a-thon, raffle drawings, hockey game and more. A bake sale featuring all sorts of goodies will take place throughout the event, with all proceeds benefitting Katy’s Courage. Registration forms are available online.

Buckskill Winter Club, 178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. katyscourage.org

Teen Loft Friday Nights

February 8, 6 p.m.

Come hangout with your fellow teens, play video games on the library’s Xbox One and Wii U consoles, get creative with the Art Cart and play board games. There are new surprises every week, so grab your friends and join in the fun. Free, but registration is required. For grades 7–12.

Riverhead Free Library, 330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4762, riverheadlibrary.org

Scales & Tails: All About Reptiles

February 9, 10 a.m.

Meet a variety of snakes, turtles, and lizards and learn about what they eat, how they defend themselves, where they live and what makes them so special. Kids will have a chance to touch and see them up close. This program geared towards children ages 4–12, though all ages are welcome. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Registration is $5. Quogue Wildlife Refuge, 3 Old Country Road, Quogue. 631-653-4771, quoguewildliferefuge.org

Needle Felting: Valentine’s Day

February 10, 1 p.m.