Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop Conquer Netflix, iTunes and More in 2019

Gwyneth Paltrow is bringing her life-changing wisdom to every home. The Amagansett resident’s Goop brand is joining the Netflix lineup with a new, yet-to-be titled series, as well as an exclusive podcast partnership with Delta Airlines. That’s not even counting the new food program and book club.

Variety writes that the new docuseries will feature 30-minute episodes that—with the help of experts and doctors—shine a Goop light on the mental, physical and sexual health issues that people must contend with in the modern world. Paltrow and Goop’s chief content officer Elise Loehnen will host the show.

Always a company with their finger on the pulse, Goop realized Netflix platform was the best platform to reach a mass demographic—more so than network television, for example. Loehnen explained to Variety, “Some of the more strategic, bigger stories we want to tell require a TV budget. Obviously, there’s no better partner in that.” As it transitions into the digital world, the company will pause it’s print publications until the series hits.

This won’t be the first time Paltrow and Loehnen have hosted together. Back in March 2018, the two started the Goop podcast, which according to Variety, was among iTunes’ most downloaded shows. Now the podcast has an exclusive distribution deal with Delta Airlines. Starting in February with an interview between Paltrow and Oprah Winfrey, eight episodes will stream on 600 Delta planes.

Never one to be confined to a single medium, Paltrow has also been working up an upcoming food television that will star an award winning chef, and a Goop book club to go with her recently published cookbook, The Clean Plate. She’s also planning another standalone podcast with beauty expert Jean Godfrey-June.

Clearly, 2019 will be a big year for Paltrow and Goop.