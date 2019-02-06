Hamptons Event Highlights: February 7–9, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons this weekend, February 7–9, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Comedian Pete Lee

February 7, 8 p.m.

Lift your spirits at WHBPAC’s Toasted Thursdays, featuring the hottest comedy acts, rock-show documentaries and more! Get ready to laugh until your sides hurt with opener Mark DeMayo and headliner Pete Lee, touted as the first standup comedian to get a standing ovation on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Voted a standout performer at the Just for Laughs Comedy Festival, Lee has an impressive list of television appearances on shows including Last Comic Standing, As the World Turns, Best Week Ever, Greatest Ever, Comedy Knockout, Roast Battle and NFL Rush. Tickets are $25.

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center (WHBPAC), 76 Main Street, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1500, whbpac.org

Vivian’s Music, 1969

February 7, 9:30 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Written by Monica Bauer and directed by Glory Kadigan, this powerful play is inspired by the 1969 race riot sparked by a white police officer shooting and killing a 14-year-old African-American girl. This musical fantasia showcases two actors giving voice to a story as relevant today as it was then. Adult tickets are $15 and include one free student ticket, otherwise students $10.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Tuckahoe Swamp Preserve Hike

February 9, 10 a.m.

Join the South Fork Natural History Museum and the Southampton Trails Preservation Society for a two-mile hike along a beautiful forest trail. See the unique Tuckahoe Swamp Preserve firsthand and take in the beauty of its winding brooks, towering trees and diverse wildlife. Meet at the intersection of Millstone Brook Road and Scotts Road. Free, but registration is required.

Wolf Swamp Sanctuary, Call for directions to meeting place. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Valentine Craft Market

February 9, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Explore a wide selection of fine art and handmade crafts that are perfect for Valentine’s Day, featuring prints by Ken Robbins, fiber arts, accessories, home décor, ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, children’s knits and more. There will also be plenty of tasty artisanal treats for that special foodie in your life, including Viennese cookies, cakes, truffles, Greek condiments, savories, sweets and more. Free admission.

Ashawagh Hall, 780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-234-5678, ashawagh-hall.org

Takeover! Artists in Residence Reception

February 9, 5 p.m.

For seven weeks, the Southampton Arts Center hands over its galleries to nine East End artists, each with an assigned space to set up a pop-up studio. Meet the artists—Scott Bluedorn, Daniel Cabrera, Darlene Charneco, Kara Hoblin, Ruby Jackson, Laurie Lambrecht, Jerome Lucani, Paton Miller and Jeff Muhs—at a fun, public opening reception. Free admission.

Southampton Arts Center, 25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org