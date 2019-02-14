Hamptons Event Highlights: Valentine’s Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening in the Hamptons over Valentine’s Day weekend, February 15–17, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

Link Link Circus

February 16, 8 p.m. & February 17, 4 p.m.

Award-winning actress and filmmaker Isabella Rossellini is the ringmaster in this new theatricalized lecture about the brilliance of the animal kingdom. Using vivid monologue, short comic films, home movies and animation, Rossellini takes the audience on a wild ride through history, transforming herself into Aristotle, Descartes, a medieval theologian and other great thinkers of the past, while her dog portrays various species. Touted as “the best professor you could ever imagine: witty, lovely to watch,” Rossellini teaches a funducational class you won’t want to miss. Tickets are $55–$75. A portion of ticket sales will benefit The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue.

Gateway Playhouse, 215 South Country Road, Bellport. 631-286-1133, thegateway.org

ARF’s Sharing the Love

February 15, 4–6 p.m.

In celebration of the day of love, do something special for your beloved furry companion. Join the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF) for a Valentine’s low-cost vaccine and microchip clinic at the ARF Adoption Center. FVRCP, DA2PP, Bordetella and rabies vaccinations and microchipping will be offered to cats and dogs for $10 each, plus a $25 fee per vaccine for unaltered animals. This event is free, and no appointment is necessary.

ARF Adoption Center, 124 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. arfhamptons.org

All Star Comedy

February 15, 8 p.m.

Presented in partnership with—and hosted by—comedian Joseph Vecsey of Optimum’s UnMovers, this hilarious comedy night is the perfect gift for that special someone who loves to laugh. The show features top comedians Casey Balsham (Gotham Comedy Live), Ken Krantz (Sirius XM) and Marc Theobald (The Last O.G.). Tickets are $30.

Bay Street Theater, 1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Northwest Hardscrabble Loop Hike

February 16, 10 a.m.

Join Eva Moore of the East Hampton Trails Preservation Society for an exhilarating two-mile walk through a beautiful, mostly flat forest trail. Newly refurbished by Eagle Scouts, this section of the Hardscrabble trail features a mix of oak and pitch pine trees plus a few stands of mountain laurel. Call ahead if weather is poor. This event is free.

Hardscrabble Trail, End of Plank Road, Wainscott. 631-681-4774, ehtps.org

HIFF Oscar Shorts

February 16–17, times vary

This is your chance to see the incredible short films nominated to win Academy Awards on February 24. Throughout the weekend, the Hamptons International Film Festival (HIFF) and Guild Hall will screen the films by genre, totaling two hours runtime each. Tickets to each genre—live action, animation, documentary A, documentary B—are $15.

Guild Hall, 158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-4050, guildhall.org