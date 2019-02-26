    Panelists, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Donnamarie Barnes, David Rattray, Aileen Novick

    Panelists, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Donnamarie Barnes

    Panelists Donnamarie Barnes and David Rattray

    Hidden in Plain Sight: Facing the Enslaved History of the East End

    Sylvester Manor Director of Operations Tracy McCarthy, Board of Directors member Julia Brennan

    Artist Michael Butler, Cathi Rand

    Magdalene Brandeis, Patricia McCormick, Martha Pichey

    Ann Sandford, Roseanne Barons, March Busch

    Former East Hampton Historical Society Director Richard Barons, Jerry Korman

    Joseph and Marie Lavinio

    Sylvester Manor Office Support Virginia Gerardi, Sylvester Manor Curator and Archivist Donnamarie Barnes

    Three generations: Alexis Waldo, Audrey Gaines, Jackie Vaughan, Adrianne Waldo

    Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and Eastville Community Historical Society presented their 5th annual Black History Month celebration, Hidden in Plain Sight: Facing the Enslaved History of the East End at Bay Street Theater on February 24, 2019. The program explored the history of slavery in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, as well as the omission of this history from the founding narrative of the United States. Panelists included Donnamarie Barnes, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Aileen Novick and David Rattray.

