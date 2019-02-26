Sylvester Manor Educational Farm and Eastville Community Historical Society presented their 5th annual Black History Month celebration, Hidden in Plain Sight: Facing the Enslaved History of the East End at Bay Street Theater on February 24, 2019. The program explored the history of slavery in the Hamptons and on the North Fork, as well as the omission of this history from the founding narrative of the United States. Panelists included Donnamarie Barnes, Dr. Georgette Grier-Key, Aileen Novick and David Rattray.