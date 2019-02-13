    The Rinx Synchronized Skating Team performs to "Feeling Good"

    The Rinx Synchronized Skating Team performs to

    Emily Anderson performs her Ice Show recital to "Firework" by Katy Perry

    Emily Anderson performs her Ice Show recital to

    Anna Laura Galdamez-Arce performs to "Poco Loco"

    Anna Laura Galdamez-Arce performs to

    Adelina Breitenbach skating in the Ice Show recital

    Adelina Breitenbach skating in the Ice Show recital

    Children having fun ice skating at the Buckskill Winter Club for Katy's Courage Fundraiser

    Children having fun ice skating at the Buckskill Winter Club for Katy's Courage Fundraiser

    Christopher, age 4, very excited to ice skate

    Christopher, age 4, very excited to ice skate

    Cara Weaver, Zoe, age 11, Darren, age 8, and Dan Weaver

    Cara Weaver, Zoe, age 11, Darren, age 8, and Dan Weaver

    Katy's parents, Brigid Collins and Jim Stewart

    Katy's parents, Brigid Collins and Jim Stewart

    Beau Campbell, Tracy Cavaniola and Ella, age 6

    Beau Campbell, Tracy Cavaniola and Ella, age 6

    All proceeds from the Bake Sale went to Katy's Courage

    All proceeds from the Bake Sale went to Katy's Courage
    Photos

    8th Annual Katy’s Courage Skate-A-Thon at Buckskill Winter Club

    Photos from the icy cool fundraiser.

    On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Buckskill Winter Club hosted the 8th annual Katy’s Courage Skate-A-Thon. Skating events such as the puck throw, skating recital, free skate and others were held all day, and fun was had by everyone who participated or watched from the stands. 

    All proceeds from the bake sale and 20% of skating admission went to Katy’s Courage, a nonprofit organization honoring Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl who died from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research.

