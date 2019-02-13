On Sunday, February 10, 2019, Buckskill Winter Club hosted the 8th annual Katy’s Courage Skate-A-Thon. Skating events such as the puck throw, skating recital, free skate and others were held all day, and fun was had by everyone who participated or watched from the stands.

All proceeds from the bake sale and 20% of skating admission went to Katy’s Courage, a nonprofit organization honoring Katy Stewart, an inspirational 12-year-old girl who died from a rare form of pediatric liver cancer. The organization is dedicated to supporting education, children’s bereavement support and pediatric cancer research.