Molly Sims and Brooke Shields Cast in New TV Pilots

TV viewers might be able to check their local listings for two East End beauties in the near future. Hamptonite Molly Sims and Southampton’s Brooke Shields have been recently cast in starring roles of upcoming television pilots.

Sims will act in Pop’s upcoming dark-comedy, Ride or Die. This scripted half-hour show will follow an elite spin class that is rocked by a strange murder. The mission to find the killer falls on the shoulders of Shauna (Marley Shelton), a down-on-her-luck outsider, and Glo (NeNe Leakes), true-crime buff. Deadline reports that Sims will play the resident mean girl Jamie, a cunning housewife from Shauna’s past life. As the investigation goes on, Shauna’s rising popularity will threaten the wildly ambitious Ali (Jennifer Landon), and she’ll have to turn to the awkward receptionist Lindy (Tawney Newson).

Shields will star in The CW’s drama pilot, Glamorous alongside Jade Payton. Directed by Telenovela’s Eva Longoria, the show will follow a gender-non-conforming high school graduate given the chance to start interning at a cosmetics company, one whose products they previously panned on YouTube.

While the main character has yet to be cast, as TV Line reports, Shields is set to play the women in charge of the company, Madolyn. As a former supermodel, Madolyn has graced many Vogue covers and is now the founder and CEO of one of the industry’s most respected cosmetics brands. She’s worked hard to get to the top and will use any means necessary, such as hiring a lackey to be her eyes and ears, to keep herself there. Payton will play her fashion-loving assistant Venetia, who is deeply connected with Chicago’s LGBT community and nightlife, including the happenings of the underground scene.

As is the nature of television, there’s no guarantee these two shows will survive past the pilot phase, but they certainly contain the interesting plots and star talent to warrant at least one season. Here’s hoping that the two shows make it to air.