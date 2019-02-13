North Fork Event Highlights: Valentine’s Day Weekend 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork over Valentine’s Day weekend, February 14–16, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Here’s To the Ladies

February 14, 7 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic concert at The Jazz Loft. You and your special someone will get lost in the sweet sounds of trombonist Ray Anderson, trumpeter Tom Manuel, guitarist Steve Salerno and other masterful musicians. Tickets are $30, $25 for seniors and $20 for students. Admission includes a free glass of bubbly and some tasty chocolates.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Avenue, Stony Brook. 631-751-1895, thejazzloft.org

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge

February 14, 7:30 p.m.

Treat your Valentine to an electrifying concert featuring one of rock music’s greatest bass players, John Lodge of The Moody Blues. The singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame alongside his fellow band mates in 2018, commemorating five decades of hit music and more than 70 million albums sold. The Suffolk Theater bar and restaurant open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $65.

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

New York Polyphony Concert

February 15, 7:30 p.m.

Grammy-nominated male vocal quartet New York Polyphony performs as part of the 1731 Concert Series at Jamesport Meeting House. With styles ranging from Gregorian chant to cutting-edge compositions, this singing group is guaranteed to blow you away. Free admission, but donations to the meeting house are appreciated.

Jamesport Meeting House,1590 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-722-5170, jamesportmeetinghouse.org

Greenport Fire Department Washington’s Day Parade

February 16, 1 p.m.

George Washington’s birthday is on Monday, February 18. In celebration of the founding father, the Greenport Fire Department hosts their 174th annual parade on the Saturday before. The parade trail goes down Front Street and Main Street, so onlookers should get there early before the roads close. Free admission.

Front Street and Main Street, Greenport. greenportvillage.com

Turtle Island Quartet

February 16, 8 p.m.

Turtle Island has been a singular force in the creation of bold, new trends in chamber music for strings. In this very special concert the Grammy-winning Turtle Island becomes a quintet as jazz master Cyrus Chestnut joins them for a program called “Carry Me Home.” Tickets are $44.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu