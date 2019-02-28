North Fork Event Highlights: March 1–3, 2019

Have a look at just some of the fun and exciting events happening on the North Fork this weekend, March 1–3, 2019. Make sure to call ahead or check the website links below prior to each event, as some may get rescheduled or cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and kids events happening this weekend and beyond at DansPapers.com/Events.

EDITOR’S PICK

Gala 2019 with Renée Fleming

March 2, 8 p.m.

Known as “The People’s Diva,” Fleming captivates audiences around the globe with her sumptuous soprano voice, consummate artistry and compelling stage presence. The rich program includes a wide selection of songs, including works by Brahms, film compositions, musical theater tunes, Italian music and more. Tickets are $90.

Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook. 631-632-2787, staller.sunysb.edu

Architectural & East End Extractions

March 1–3, noon–5 p.m.

Mike McLaughlin presents two collections of his impressive photography. Architectural Extractions captures the beauty of urban buildings, including 30 Rock, the Plaza Hotel and the Guggenheim. East End Extractions features iconic North Fork buildings such as Suffolk Theater, Cutchogue Diner and Jamesport Manor Inn. On view through March 31. Free admission.

Alex Ferrone Gallery, 25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Celebrating Women’s Voices in Music

March 2, 2 p.m.

In celebration of Women’s History Month, singer-songwriter Sheri Miller will sing a wide range of popular classics sung or written by women—from Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald to Patsy Cline and Eva Cassidy. This event is free, but registration is encouraged.

First Presbyterian Church of Southold, 53100 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Classic Stones Live in Concert

March 2, 8 p.m.

Classic Stones Live is back with an image and sound that will make you feel like you’ve seen the actual group in 1972. Half of the show is dedicated to one of the greatest Stone albums ever recorded, Exile on Main St., and the other half will feature classic hits from throughout the band’s successful career. The restaurant and bar open at 6:30 p.m., and there is a $10 food and beverage minimum per person for this show.Tickets are $45

Suffolk Theater, 118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Close Calls on the Water

March 3, 1 p.m.

Local legend John Aldridge conducts a talk about his gripping memoir, A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue, which details a perilous voyage that left him stranded in the ocean off Montauk. Also speaking is Tony Sougstad, a commercial Long Island fisherman who has faced many of his own perils on the water. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door.

Hallockville State Park Visitors Center, 6062 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.com