Got a Hot Demo? Paris Hilton Wants It for Her New Album

Southampton DJ Paris Hilton wants your voice. For the first time in 13 years, Hilton is recording a new album and wants her fans to help.

On January 29, Hilton tweeted, “I’m going back in the studio next month to record songs for my new album. Looking for amazing tracks. Please send my team your demos to check out Management@ParisHiltonEntertainment.com”

Currently, Hilton has shared no details on the album, but the lack of info has a silver lining for any prospective applicants. Since the style of music and content has yet to be announced, submissions are allowed complete creative freedom. As one who openly moves from one enterprise to another, perhaps her musical direction has changed?

Hilton’s 2006 debut album Paris was a reflection of the simple yet joyously upbeat and catchy pop-techno style in the year it was released. Since then, she’s dropped only singles such as “High Off My Love” and, most recently, “I Need You,” which is slower in tempo and mood compared to the songs on Paris.

EDMTunes writes that Hilton had indeed teased a new “deep house, techno-pop, and electro-pop” album in 2017, but there’s been no confirmation of whether or not this will be it. She also said her new album was “almost done” back in 2013, so who really knows if this will even come out?

Hilton’s music career goes beyond the charts, though. She became a DJ in 2014 with shimmering, bedazzled headphones as the lasting image, and had maintained a five-year residency at the Amnesia Ibiza in Spain.

In short, this album will come with a lot more experience under her belt, and the lucky winner who ends up collaborating with her will be bound for stardom. Case in point: Kim Kardashian.