Sag Harbor Dining Guide: Baron’s Cove, Dopo La Spiaggia and More

Sag Harbor is often lauded as the un-Hampton. While other East End hamlets have welcomed the likes of Starbucks and McDonald’s into their midst, the old whaling village has remained steadfast in keeping locally-owned restaurants in and fast food chains out. For non–Sag Harborites visiting during the annual HarborFrost on February 23 or any other time of year, the long list of unfamiliar eateries can be a bit daunting.

Not to worry, we’ve compiled a comprehensive dining guide to the restaurants, coffee shops and delis of Sag Harbor. Bon Appétit!

The American Hotel (49 Main Street) which has long been popular with Billy Joel and just about anyone else who graces Sag Harbor’s shores, expertly marries American and French dishes. The luxurious dining room is set inside the charming historic hotel, which was built in 1846, and often hosts pianist/vocalist Lee Glantz. 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com

Bagel Buoy Market (3 Bay Street) serves breakfast, burgers, sandwiches and wraps all day, accepting text orders beginning at 6 a.m. 631-725-7690, bagelbuoy.com

The restaurant at the Baron’s Cove (31 West Water Street) resort offers classic, all-American dining including surf and turf, burgers and fresh seafood prepared by Jay Lippin, one of the East End’s acclaimed chefs. Watch the sunset over Sag Harbor Cove from the second-floor dining room and outdoor terrace. Dining room reservations strongly recommended. 631-725-2101, baronscove.com

Cilantro’s Mexican Take-Out (138 Division Street) is owned and operated by the Quezada family and serves authentic Mexican cuisine, including chimichangas, tostadas and fajitas. 631-725-4555, cilantrossagharbor.com

The Corner Bar (1 Main Street) is a relaxed bar in the heart of the village that serves great food and drinks. 631-725-9760, cornerbarsagharbor.com

Cove Delicatessen (283 Main Street) is a family-owned deli that offers a wide selection of beers, homemade soups, salads, pastries and more. 631-725-0216, facebook.com/covedelicatessen

Dockside Bar & Grill (26 Bay Street) serves fresh fish and seafood, humanely raised poultry and meats, plus plenty of fresh vegetables. 631-725-7100, docksidesagharbor.com

Head to Dopo La Spiaggia (6 Bay Street) for upscale Tuscan fare served in a casual space that offers gorgeous harbor views. 631-725-7009, dopolaspiaggia.com

Espresso Da Asporto (2 Main Street) serves Italian sandwiches and pizza to-go. 631-725-5668

The Golden Pear Café (111 Main Street) chainlet has become a Hamptons classic known for their coffee and artful panini. 631-725-2270, goldenpearcafe.com

Grindstone Coffee & Donuts (7 Main Street) serves handmade brioche, cake donuts, espresso, cold brew, soups and sandwiches seven days a week. 631-808-3370, facebook.com/grindstonecoffee

Harbor Market and Kitchen (184 Division Street) is a European café that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner year-round, and offers wood-fired pizza, organic fair-trade coffee, fresh pressed juice and more. 631-725-4433, harbormarket.com

Il Capuccino (30 Madison Street) has been serving incredible Italian food and garlic rolls, since 1973. Dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. every night, brunch/lunch on Sundays from noon-3 p.m. 631-725-2747, ilcapuccino.com

Jack’s Stir Brew Coffee (51 Division Street) offers organic coffee, vegan baked goods and thoughtfully curated marketplace items. 631-808-3420, jacksstirbrew.com

LT Burger (62 Main Street) offers more than just amazing burgers. Owner and Chef Laurent Tourondel’s menu includes chopped brisket, chipotle nachos, banana foster flambé and Rated-R milkshakes. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Lulu Kitchen & Bar (126 Main Street) consists of a warm, friendly bar and a fine French restaurant with a passion for wood-fired cooking at its core. 631-725-0900, lulusagharbor.com

Page at 63 Main (63 Main Street) combines ingredients from local farms and fisheries with its aquaponic produce, grown in-house, to serve up a true East End experience. 631-725-1810, page63main.com

Chef Laurent Tourondel’s Sag Pizza (103 Main Street) offers a bevy of pizza and pasta for lunch, dinner and takeout. 631-725-3167, sagpizza.com

Sagtown Coffee (78 Main Street) provides handcrafted beverages and daily fresh offerings, such as its much-loved banana bread. 631-725-8696, sagtown.com

Sen Restaurant (23 Main Street) is a modern Japanese eatery serving chicken, beef and shrimp favorites with a selection of sushi and sashimi. 631-725-1774, senrestaurant.com

Sing City (22 West Water Street) offers traditional Chinese takeout. 631-725-9888

Tutto Il Giorno (16 Main Street) is widely known for its innovative Italian dishes and boasts a cozy interior space. 631-919-5353, tuttoilgiorno.com

Wölffer Kitchen (29 Main Street) is a light, bright neighborhood restaurant with a distinct local, seasonal food ethic, serving locally made artisanal wines, beers and spirits. Owned and operated by Wölffer Estate Vineyard co-owners, siblings Marc and Joey Wölffer, Wölffer Kitchen is the first winery-owned restaurant in the Hamptons. Wölffer Estate winemaker and partner Roman Roth advises on the wine list. 631-725-0101, wolfferkitchen.com

Not every restaurant stays open year-round. If you’re in Sag Harbor this spring or summer, check out these seasonal eateries.

The Beacon (8 West Water Street) offers thoughtful yet unpretentious dining options spanning American, Mediterranean and Asian flavors. No reservations here, walk ins are seated on a first come first served basis. 631-725-7088, beaconsagharbor.com

The Dock House (1 Long Wharf) on the Long Wharf is an acclaimed seafood restaurant and market offering a variety of local shellfish, tuna, salmon, swordfish and more. Do yourself a favor and try dipping the seasoned waffle fries in the New England Clam Chowder. 631-725-7555, dockhouseny.com

Yummylicious! (2 Main Street) is the place to go for delicious frozen yogurts and premium ice creams topped with one of over 60 topping options. 631-223-8112, yummylicioussagharbor.com