Chris Martin Performs Pre-Wedding Party for India’s Wealthiest Family

Coldplay frontman and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ex-husband Chris Martin is now the second East Ender to perform for India’s illustrious Ambani family. On February 26, he flew to St. Moritz, Switzerland to serenade the bride- and groom-to-be, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Vogue India reports that the three-day pre-wedding celebration brought almost 300 families and the biggest names in Bollywood—including Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor—together for a winter wonderland carnival. The afternoon was packed with fun—from bumper cars and an ice rink to a ferris wheel and a carousel.

Martin kicked off the evening with hit Coldplay songs “Clocks” and “Viva La Vida,” and then the night’s second musical guest act, The Chainsmokers, sung “Paris.” The wedding couple posted an Instagram video of Martin performing “Viva La Vida” to the cheering crowd.

Like East Hamptonite Beyoncé did for Ambani’s sister Isha back in December, Martin provided the entertainment for the sangeet, a night of dancing and jubilation to celebrate the upcoming nuptials. Vogue India reports that in addition to the traditional dances, the family, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, among others, also danced to “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do—ironically a Bollywood movie about parents getting involved in their children’s romantic lives.

As India’s wealthiest man, their father Mukesh Ambani clearly won’t accept anything less than the best for his daughter and son. Ambani and Mehta’s big, traditional wedding takes place on March 9 following high tea with guests at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The festivities continue the next day with a ceremony and party hosted by the Ambanis and the Mehtas.