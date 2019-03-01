South O’ the Highway

Chris Martin Performs Pre-Wedding Party for India’s Wealthiest Family

First Beyoncé performed for the Ambani's daughter, now Martin for their son.

Anna Taylor March 1, 2019
Chris Martin of Coldplay, Photo: Yakub88/123RF
Chris Martin of Coldplay, Photo: Yakub88/123RF

Coldplay frontman and Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ex-husband Chris Martin is now the second East Ender to perform for India’s illustrious Ambani family. On February 26, he flew to St. Moritz, Switzerland to serenade the bride- and groom-to-be, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

Vogue India reports that the three-day pre-wedding celebration brought almost 300 families and the biggest names in Bollywood—including Abhishek BachchanAishwarya Rai BachchanAlia BhattArjun Kapoor, Karan JoharMalaika Arora and Ranbir Kapoor—together for a winter wonderland carnival. The afternoon was packed with fun—from bumper cars and an ice rink to a ferris wheel and a carousel.

Martin kicked off the evening with hit Coldplay songs “Clocks” and “Viva La Vida,” and then the night’s second musical guest act, The Chainsmokers, sung “Paris.” The wedding couple posted an Instagram video of Martin performing “Viva La Vida” to the cheering crowd.

Like East Hamptonite Beyoncé did for Ambani’s sister Isha back in December, Martin provided the entertainment for the sangeet, a night of dancing and jubilation to celebrate the upcoming nuptials. Vogue India reports that in addition to the traditional dances, the family, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Aamir Khan, among others, also danced to “Gallan Goodiyaan” from Dil Dhadakne Do—ironically a Bollywood movie about parents getting involved in their children’s romantic lives.

As India’s wealthiest man, their father Mukesh Ambani clearly won’t accept anything less than the best for his daughter and son. Ambani and Mehta’s big, traditional wedding takes place on March 9 following high tea with guests at the Jio World Centre in the Bandra Kurla Complex. The festivities continue the next day with a ceremony and party hosted by the Ambanis and the Mehtas.

Facebook Comments

Show More

Related Articles

Nathan Lane, Photo: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 28, 2019
101

Nathan Lane to Star in Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels’

Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, David Burtka, Photos: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 26, 2019
75

East End Culinary Icons Join Forces to Benefit Hospitality Students

February 25, 2019
361

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest Go Behind the Scenes of Oscars 2019

Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Photos: Â©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM
February 23, 2019
166

Hugh Jackman and Patrick Stewart Set Guinness World Record