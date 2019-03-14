Wedding Showcase: Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Inc.

Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Inc. started as a rebellion against the cookie cutter wedding cake. We believe that the best cake is one that is both a stunning, artsy display and made of delicious, real ingredients. When Jerri started the Cakery, she committed herself to that standard and has been carrying it out ever since.

Our goal is to create memorable cakes and favors that defy limitations, are a blast to share, and are uniquely “you.” When you sit down with us, we’ll take all of your dreams and ideas and design a custom cake, jar or other dessert that perfectly reflects who you are on your special day. Then you leave the rest to us! From the design process to delivery, we take care of every detail so that you can celebrate, worry free, with the people you love.

But it doesn’t stop there.

Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Inc. LOVES defying the normal limitations of wedding cake. We specialize in using all the latest tools to create insane cake sculptures and beautiful figurines to truly set your cake apart from the rest. Your sweet finish can be anything from modern art sculpture, to Jar Sweets favors, to nostalgic candies in apothecary jars.

Picture This.

You’ve made it through your vows and your first photos without a hitch. Everyone received their dinners and the best man’s toast wasn’t as embarrassing as you thought it might be. But you’ve noticed that there is more than one flower girl hiding under a table and Grandma’s had a little too much wine.

What to do?

They roll out your cake, that awesome collaboration between you and Jerri’s that is just so YOU. Giggling flower girls come out of hiding, Grandma increases her food to alcohol ratio and you can go back to enjoying the best day of your life. Dream accomplished (with a little help from Jerri’s).

To learn more about Jerri’s Cakery & Confections, Inc., visit jerricakes.com.